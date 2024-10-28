Solana's Phantom wallet faces downtime, causing inaccurate account balances for users during anticipated GRASS airdrop

Solana’s biggest wallet Phantom experienced downtime on Monday where some users saw inaccurate account balances, the firm disclosed. The incident began around 13:00 UTC though the firm appears to have fixed the issue as of 16:40 UTC, according to a status update.

As of press time, the Phantom status page shows there has been a “major issue” and that the team is working to resolve an “ongoing incident.” The browser extension and mobile app, however, are operational. "Your funds are safe," the company wrote in a status update sent to users.

The outage happened as users of the Solana-based decentralized app Grass claim tokens from a recently announced airdrop, which will distribute 10% of the total GRASS token supply.

“We're currently experiencing an uptime incident and some services may be temporarily disrupted. If you are in urgent need of making a transaction, please ignore simulation errors and try using a dapp. Thanks for your patience as we work to resolve the issue,” Phantom wrote on X.

This is not the first time Phantom has experienced downtime this year. On Feb. 3, it experienced “delays with how token balances are being updated." On Aug. 15, the wallet startup reported it experienced “a temporary issue that prevented users from properly seeing account balances.” Days later, the Phantom website reported temporary issues.

In both instances, the issues were resolved quickly. Phantom has not yet responded to a request for comment about what went wrong.

Editor's note (Oct. 28, 2024 — 16:40 UTC): Updates to note the firm says the issue is resolved.