US spot bitcoin ETFs saw $479 million in net inflows yesterday, highest in two weeks

U.S. spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded $479.35 million in net inflows on Monday, marking their largest daily inflows in two weeks.
BlackRock’s IBIT, the largest spot bitcoin ETF by net assets, led the inflows with $315.19 million on Monday, according to SoSoValue data. This extended the fund’s streak of positive flows to 11 days.
Ark and 21Shares’ ARKB logged $59.78 million in inflows, while Fidelity’s FBTC logged $44.12 million. Bitwise’s BITB and Grayscale’s BTC also experienced inflows, with $38.67 million and $21.59 million flowing into the two products, respectively. The seven other spot bitcoin ETFs had zero flows.
The total daily trading volume for these 12 ETFs reached $3 billion on Monday, up from $2.9 billion on Friday.
Bitcoin traded up 4.75% over the past 24 hours at $71,200, reaching a new high since June, according to The Block’s price page. Ether climbed 5.11% to change hands at $2,619.
Ether ETFs experienced modest outflows
Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. saw $1.14 million in net outflows on Monday, compared to $19.16 million in net outflows on Friday.
Grayscale’s ETHE was the only spot ether ETF to experience net outflows, with $8.44 million exiting the product. This outflow was partially offset by inflows of $5.02 million into Fidelity’s FETH and $2.28 million into BlackRock’s ETHA, indicating a rotation into these products. The six other spot ether ETFs recorded zero flows.
The total trading volume of these nine ETFs shrank to $187.49 million on Monday, slightly down from $189.88 million on Friday.
