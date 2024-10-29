Announcing the ftNFT YoCerebrum Awards Volume 3: Eden of Innovation and Creativity

On Nov. 14, Malta will host the ftNFT YoCerebrum Awards Volume 3, an event recognizing top talents in the NFT space. This celebration of creativity will bring together artists, enthusiasts, and visionaries to honor outstanding achievements in 15 categories.

Submissions are open until Oct. 31, with blockchain voting taking place from Nov. 1 to Nov. 5. Winners will be announced during the awards ceremony on Nov. 14 at Fort Manoel, Manoel Island. The winning projects will receive 2024 Fasttokens (FTN) as a prize.

The ftNFT YoCerebrum Awards invites all NFT enthusiasts to participate, nominate, and celebrate the pinnacle of NFT achievements. This event is not just about recognition but also about fostering a vibrant community where creativity and intellect converge. Whether you are an artist, collector, or admirer of digital art, this event offers a platform for everyone to engage and contribute.

Nomination Categories:

NFT Project of the Year

Best Art Exhibition in Phygital Space

Rising NFT Star

Best Phygital NFT

Most Innovative NFT Collection

Best Motion Art NFT

Best AKNEYE Artist During Biennale 2024

Best AKNEYE Artist

Best Space in YoCerebrum

Best Fashion NFT Project

Best Dream Package Project

Best Web 3.0 Media Coverage

Best FTN Casino Game

Best Ortak Game Collection

Best YoCerebrum Casino Space

Don’t miss this opportunity to be part of an event that blends historic charm with futuristic vision. Immerse yourself in a world where tradition meets innovation, creating a truly unforgettable experience. Submit your nominations now and join us in Malta on Nov. 14 for a night of ingenuity and artistry.

For more information and to submit nominations, please visit https://www.ftnftinternationalawards.com/ .

About ftNFT International Awards 2024

Now in its third iteration, the ftNFT International Awards will culminate with a closing ceremony in Malta. The awards begin with a nomination and public voting process in October 2024, culminating in a prestigious ceremony and afterparty on Nov. 14. Winners will be determined through public blockchain votes, ftNFT.com marketplace data, and jury considerations.

About ftNFT Marketplace and Phygital Space

Founded in 2022, ftNFT is a leading NFT platform comprising a marketplace and four phygital spaces, operating within the Fastex Web3 ecosystem. Powered by Bahamut and Ethereum blockchains, ftNFT offers a transparent NFT marketplace that accepts various cryptocurrencies. With the first phygital NFT spaces located in Dubai, Yerevan, and Venice, ftNFT provides a range of services from meta galleries to 3D scanners, merging the digital and physical worlds for an enhanced user experience.

This post is commissioned by Fastex and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.