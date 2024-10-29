The Scoop: Circle raises fees as Fed cuts

This column was co-written by Frank Chaparro, director of special projects at The Block, and Laura Vidiella of MNNC Group. The views expressed in this column are their own and do not reflect the opinions of their employers.

For much of the crypto world, lower interest rates are a welcome tailwind. The 50 basis-point rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve has not only helped push Bitcoin above $73,000 but has also reignited "animal spirits" across global equities. Lower rates mean cheaper borrowing, enabling firms to access more capital for speculation — a boost for our bags.

But not everyone in crypto benefits. For stablecoin operators, falling interest rates mean less revenue from the cash reserves backing their tokens. The impressive earnings that stablecoin issuers like Tether have enjoyed during the high-interest-rate era are well-documented; Tether reported billions in revenue throughout 2024. However, these golden days could dim if the Fed keeps rates low.

Today’s news that Circle will increase fees for cashing out its USDC stablecoin underscores this shift. The New York-based company now charges fees for USDC swaps above $15 million, and additional fees apply for near-instant redemptions over $2 million per day. These fees start at 0.03% per transaction and can reach 0.1% for redemptions over $15 million.

At first glance, Circle’s fee adjustment makes sense as it braces for lower interest rates and works toward an IPO. But it’s a tricky time to raise costs on USDC redemptions, given rising competition in the stablecoin space. While Tether dominates with over 70% market share, Circle also faces smaller, nimble startups vying for attention. With around 1,000 employees and a gleaming new downtown office, Circle is juggling operational expenses that its leaner competitors don’t have to worry about.

And with its market cap at less than half of its all-time high, gaining ground on rivals won’t be easy.