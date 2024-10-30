BlackRock’s IBIT dominates as spot bitcoin ETFs record $870 million in daily inflows, largest since June

The 12 spot bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. reported total daily net inflows of $870 million on Tuesday, the largest since the first week of June. This was mainly driven by $642.87 million in net inflows into the IBIT ETF, its largest daily inflows in over seven months.
BlackRock’s spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund, IBIT, recorded a $3.36 billion daily trading volume, marking its highest volume since March 14.
Fidelity’s FBTC saw $133.86 million in net inflows, while Bitwise’s BITB logged inflows of $52.49 million. VanEck’s HODL experienced $16.52 million in inflows, and Ark and 21Shares’ ARKB had inflows of $12.39 million. The five other spot bitcoin ETFs saw zero flows.
The total trading volume of the 12 ETFs surged to $4.75 billion on Tuesday, up from $3 billion on Monday.
In an X post, Bloomberg ETF senior analyst Eric Balchunas wrote that the large trading volume for IBIT was “a bit odd,” as bitcoin was up 4% at the time and “typically ETF volume spikes in a downturn or crisis.”
“Occasionally, though, volume can spike if there is a FOMO-ing frenzy,” said Balchunas. “Given the surge in price [over] past few days, my guess is this is the latter, which means look for (more) big inflows this week. We'll see though!”
Bitcoin climbed 2.21% over the past 24 hours to trade at $72,471 after reaching a high of around $73,200 earlier yesterday, according to The Block’s price page. Ether was up $1.02% to change hands at $2,643.
Ether ETFs reported positive flows
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, spot Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. booked $7.65 million in daily net inflows. BlackRock’s ETHA was the only spot ether ETF to see positive flows, with $13.62 million flowing into the product.
Grayscale’s ETHE recorded net outflows of $5.97 million on the day, while the seven other ETFs had no flows.
The total trading volume for the spot ether ETFs expanded to $280.55 million on Tuesday, compared to $187.49 million on Monday and $189.88 million on Friday.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.