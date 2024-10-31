Institutional familiarity with DeFi is on the rise, says Superstate's Robert Leshner

Episode 64 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Superstate CEO Robert Leshner



Robert Leshner is the CEO of Superstate, an asset management firm that tokenizes traditional financial assets like U.S. Treasuries and brings them onchain.

In this episode, Leshner explains the advantages of tokenized assets, such as the ability to operate 24/7 and the increased composability with DeFi protocols. He also discusses the regulatory and macroeconomic tailwinds that have made this an opportune time to launch tokenized products.



OUTLINE

00:00 Health & Routines

07:03 Superstate Overview

12:26 Growing DeFi with RWAs

15:22 RWA Revolution

24:24 Benefits of Tokenization

27:18 Onchain vs. Offchain Crypto Exposure

29:18 Real-time NAV Updates

38:16 Real-Time Settlement

41:01 Crypto's Role in TradFi

46:13 The Future of Finance

49:07 Crypto's Regulatory Climate

53:58 Superstate's Asset Roadmap

58:47 Personal Prioritization

62:27 Closing Thoughts

