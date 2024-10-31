Institutional familiarity with DeFi is on the rise, says Superstate's Robert Leshner

Episode 64 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Superstate CEO Robert Leshner
Robert Leshner is the CEO of Superstate, an asset management firm that tokenizes traditional financial assets like U.S. Treasuries and brings them onchain.
In this episode, Leshner explains the advantages of tokenized assets, such as the ability to operate 24/7 and the increased composability with DeFi protocols. He also discusses the regulatory and macroeconomic tailwinds that have made this an opportune time to launch tokenized products.
OUTLINE
00:00 Health & Routines
07:03 Superstate Overview
12:26 Growing DeFi with RWAs
15:22 RWA Revolution
24:24 Benefits of Tokenization
27:18 Onchain vs. Offchain Crypto Exposure
29:18 Real-time NAV Updates
38:16 Real-Time Settlement
41:01 Crypto's Role in TradFi
46:13 The Future of Finance
49:07 Crypto's Regulatory Climate
53:58 Superstate's Asset Roadmap
58:47 Personal Prioritization
62:27 Closing Thoughts
