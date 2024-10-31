Bitcoin price pullback and volatility likely as US election approaches, Standard Chartered says

Markets • October 31, 2024, 11:01AM EDT
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • Standard Chartered’s Geoff Kendrick says there is a reduced likelihood of bitcoin breaking above its all-time high above $73,700 before the U.S. election due to traders unwinding positions.
  • Kendrick anticipates heightened bitcoin market volatility on election day and in the days afterward, driven by the possibility of delays in the final election results.

Bitcoin may see a price pullback ahead of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5, with increased volatility expected in the days following, according to Standard Chartered’s Global Head of Digital Assets Research Geoff Kendrick.

Despite reaching $73,563 on Tuesday, bitcoin has been unable to break above its all-time high above $73,700 set on March 14. Kendrick suggested pre-election position liquidations could drive prices lower, making a breakout above the digital asset's all-time high less likely.

"There is a risk of pre-election position unwinding, meaning that we are more likely to be lower than $73,000 than higher, come election day," Kendrick wrote in a Thursday note.

Traders poised for volatility due to delay

Kendrick noted that, as the election approaches, the seven-day bitcoin options premium over the 30-day premium should continue to rise.

"This is due to the chance that it takes a few days to get full election results," he added. The Standard Chartered analyst pointed out that this trend may resemble the early January pre-spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund volatility.

"Options markets have some form in getting implied volatility pretty close to realised around known events such as the ETF launch and, by implication, the U.S. election," Kendrick said.

He said bitcoin prices would see a more significant move if the Republicans achieve a sweep of the U.S. Congress, adding that this could see the digital asset reach $125,000 by year-end and spark a renewed altcoin season. "We think a Republican sweep would be especially helpful to Solana in this regard," Kendrick added.

Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $71,100, according to The Block's Price Page. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $2.54 trillion, a 1.9% decrease in the last 24 hours, according to Coinglass data.


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Brian McGleenon is a UK-based markets reporter for The Block. He has worked as a financial journalist and producer for multiple news outlets over the years, such as Fuji Television, The Independent, Yahoo Finance, The Evening Standard, and The Daily Express. Brian is also a screenwriter and producer with one feature film produced and one in development with Northern Ireland Screen. Apart from web3 and cryptocurrency developments, he is also interested in geopolitics, environmental issues, artificial intelligence, and longevity research. Get in touch via email [email protected].

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Jason Shubnell at
[email protected]

More by Brian McGleenon