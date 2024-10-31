Zero-knowledge proof startup NEBRA launches aggregation tool on World Chain

Zero-knowledge proof research firm NEBRA is launching its universal proof aggregator tool on digital identity giant World’s blockchain. The integration will slash the costs associated with running computationally heavy ZK proofs on World Chain.

NEBRA’s Universal Proof Aggregation is an Ethereum-based tool that can condense multiple, separate ZK-reliant systems like zkVM, zkRollups and zk coprocessors into a compact proof to save on blockchain verification costs.

Zero-knowledge proofs, an idea that sprouted in academia and took root in the crypto ecosystem, are widely used across the digital asset sector to improve scalability and privacy. In short, it’s a cryptographic technique to verify data without divulging everything.

World Chain, a blockchain supported by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, aims to solve issues surrounding digital identity — particularly the increasingly risky problems of misinformation, deepfakes and spam in the AI Age. The network provides real humans — identified via a metal orb — with digital passports to traverse the web.

World uses zero-knowledge tech to keep this personal information private and secure. The startup has reportedly scanned the eyes of millions of people across the globe, partially incentivized by WLD token payouts.

“By reducing the cost and complexity of proof verification, NEBRA is optimizing processes and opening new possibilities for developers and World App users alike,” a World Foundation spokesperson told The Block in a message. “NEBRA UPA’s built-in transparency strengthens World Chain’s dedication to censorship resistance and privacy as a fundamental right.”

According to a press release, NEBRA UPA will cut World’s ZK computation costs by over 90% by bringing proofs onchain.

NEBRA was part of World’s first “Community Grants Program” set up to develop tools advancing its “proof-of-personhood” tech. The startup previously raised $4.5 million in pre-seed and seed round funding, led by Nascent and Bankless Ventures with participation from a16z’s Crypto Startup Accelerator.