Former President Donald Trump sends a birthday wish to Bitcoin and takes a dig at VP Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump wished Bitcoin a happy sweet 16th birthday while making a dig at fellow presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

"I would like to wish our great Bitcoiners a Happy 16th Anniversary of Satoshi’s White Paper. We will end Kamala’s war on crypto, & Bitcoin will be MADE IN THE USA! VOTE TRUMP! #Bitcoin #FreeRossDayOne," Trump said on X.

Bitcoin turned 16 years old on Thursday. In 2008, Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, released the infamous Bitcoin white paper which detailed how it would be structured. The price of Bitcoin since has skyrocketed to over $70,000 and is inching closer to an all-time high above $73,700.

The Republican candidate's comments also come less than a week out from the U.S. presidential election. Trump has made his own pledge to end an "unlawful and un-American crackdown" on the U.S. crypto industry and has backed a crypto project called World Liberty Financial.

Vice President Harris, meanwhile, has said her administration would encourage innovative technologies like AI and digital assets while protecting consumers and investors, according to her 80-page economic plan.

The Biden administration has been viewed as unfriendly toward digital assets by some in the crypto industry.

President Joe Biden’s move to nominate Gary Gensler, for example, to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has since garnered criticism from crypto stakeholders who say he has taken on a “regulation by enforcement” approach.