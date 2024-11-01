ZetaChain resumes block production after a six-hour outage

Interoperability-focused Layer-1 network ZetaChain said the blockchain has resumed producing new blocks following a six-hour outage. Following the restoration, the project said its testnet was halted due to the same technical issues.

At 11:53 p.m. UTC on Thursday, ZetaChain said the network had halted block production due to an issue. The network later identified the issue as a consensus failure linked to a new update rolled out to a small group of validators.

Around six hours later, ZetaChain posted on its website that the network had started producing blocks again.

“We will share a post-mortem tomorrow when we've reviewed the incident and replicate root cause using a development environment,” the network said. In a follow-up notification, ZetaChain noted a delay in cross-chain transactions due to the network suspension. The network ensured that all transactions would be processed eventually.

However, at 6:25 a.m., ZetaChain posted that its testnet was not producing blocks due to the same issue spotted on its mainnet. The network said it is resyncing testnet validators.

ZetaChain’s mainnet went live earlier this year, intending to build the “first universal blockchain” that integrates different types of networks, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Polygon.

In August 2023, the Layer 1 network raised $27 million in a funding round from Blockchain.com, Human Capital, VY Capital, Sky9 Capital, Jane Street Capital, and others.