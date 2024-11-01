DWF Labs considering legal action against former partner Eugene Ng over drink spiking allegations

DWF Labs' Managing Partner Andrei Grachev said Friday in a post on X that his firm would consider legal action against fired founding partner Eugene Ng, following allegations of drink spiking that surfaced on the social media platform.

Earlier in the week, DFW Labs said it had dismissed a partner but did not identify the individual although Ng was removed from the firm's team page. OpenEden, the real-world asset firm co-founded by Ng, also stated it had suspended "a member of its team" without identifying the individual.

"When I’ve seen the CCTV video, I was shocked at how he could do such shit. It’s the worst that a man could do, and it should entail severe punishment, no mercy," Grachev said Friday. "We withdraw our funds and consider further legal actions against Eugene."

On Tuesday, X user Hana posted allegations that a partner at DWF Labs had drugged her last week.

“I never thought I’d personally experience something like this. On the evening of October 24th, I was drugged by a partner at @DWFLabs at a bar in HK. I have reported this to the local police and have collected video evidence of him spiking my drink,” Hana said.

Hana added that a waitress said her drink was allegedly spiked with an unknown substance multiple times while she was in the bathroom. On social media, Hana said she is a Web 2.0 venture capitalist hoping to break into web3 and met the alleged attacker to discuss potential career opportunities.