Jito Labs records $78.9 million in monthly fees for October, doubling its previous record set in May

Jito Labs recorded $78.92 million in monthly fees for October, doubling its previous record of $39.45 million set in May. This surge has positioned Jito ahead of traditional DeFi fee leaders like Lido and Uniswap.

The protocol saw particularly strong performance on Oct. 24, generating $6.14 million in tips alone, highlighting the growing demand for MEV extraction services on Solana.

This achievement marks a potential shift in DeFi fee generation as Jito becomes the first MEV-focused protocol to lead monthly fee rankings.

Jito's success can be attributed to several key factors:

The protocol's specialized MEV infrastructure, including the Jito-Solana validator client and Block Engine, has proven effective at capturing value from increased onchain activity.

Through its liquid staking token JitoSOL, the protocol has created a dual revenue stream, combining traditional staking rewards with MEV extraction benefits.

The recent surge in activity has strengthened Solana’s position as a hub for retail trading, particularly in emerging token categories such as memecoins and AI coins, contributing to higher transaction volumes and MEV opportunities.

The sustainability of these fee levels, however, may depend on this continued high-volume trading activity on Solana, particularly with memecoins, which have been a major driver of MEV opportunities. Jito's emergence as a leading fee generator could signal a broader shift in DeFi, where MEV optimization becomes increasingly central to protocol revenue models.

