Web3 chain game A-World completes $5 million Series A financing, led by IBGTG Capital, Sketch Venture, etc.

Web3 chain game A-world launched by SPF Meta announced the completion of $5 million in financing. The main investors are IBGTG Capital and Sketch Venture, and other investors are Soave Swap, AU21 Capital, Skyview Capital, etc.

Web3 chain game A-world is a super metaverse card tower defense battle game based on BNB CHAIN. Players can destroy monsters by building hero towers.

Web3链游A-World完成500万美金A轮融资，IBGTG Capital、Sketch Venture等领投

由SPF Meta推出的Web3链游A-world宣布完成500万美金融资。主要参投方为 IBGTG Capital、Sketch Venture，其他投资方为Soave Swap、AU21 Capital、Skyview Capital等。

Web3链游A-world是一款基于BNB CHAIN的超级元宇宙卡牌塔防战斗游戏，玩家可以通过建立英雄塔来消灭怪物。

