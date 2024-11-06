Here’s how Argentina is leading the charge on digital identity with ZK tech

Episode 65 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro, and Superstate CEO Robert Leshner
Alex Gluchowski is the co-founder and CEO of Matter Labs, a company focused on scaling Ethereum using zero-knowledge proofs, and Matthias Broner is their head of growth for Latin America.
In this episode, Gluchowski and Broner discuss the QuarkID project in Buenos Aires, which uses zero-knowledge proofs to give citizens control over their digital identity and serve as a model for decentralized digital identity systems.
OUTLINE
00:00 Introduction
04:25 Blockchain Scaling
07:19 Buenos Ares ZK-Powered
12:01 Government Innovation
16:40 DID Tech Stack
18:25 ZK 101
19:57 Impact on Argentinian
21:39 DID Expansion
25:59 Crypto's Utility
31:33 Development Roadmap
32:42 Public Services Onchain
34:50 DID Security
36:24 ZKsync Roadmap
