Here’s how Argentina is leading the charge on digital identity with ZK tech

Episode 65 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro, and Superstate CEO Robert Leshner



Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected]

Alex Gluchowski is the co-founder and CEO of Matter Labs, a company focused on scaling Ethereum using zero-knowledge proofs, and Matthias Broner is their head of growth for Latin America.

In this episode, Gluchowski and Broner discuss the QuarkID project in Buenos Aires, which uses zero-knowledge proofs to give citizens control over their digital identity and serve as a model for decentralized digital identity systems.

OUTLINE

00:00 Introduction

04:25 Blockchain Scaling

07:19 Buenos Ares ZK-Powered

12:01 Government Innovation

16:40 DID Tech Stack

18:25 ZK 101

19:57 Impact on Argentinian

21:39 DID Expansion

25:59 Crypto's Utility

31:33 Development Roadmap

32:42 Public Services Onchain

34:50 DID Security

36:24 ZKsync Roadmap





