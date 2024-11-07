US Federal Reserve cuts interest rates by 25 basis points

  • Bitcoin’s price traded higher on Thursday afternoon after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points to the 4.50%-4.75% range.
  • The rate reduction comes after bitcoin reached a new all-time high of over $76,000, after Donald Trump won the U.S. presidential election.

Bitcoin's price ticked higher immediately after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) did what many economists and traders predicted: It cut the benchmark federal funds rate to a lower range of between 4.50% and 4.75%. This follows a 50 basis point cut in September.

"In support of its goals, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/4 percentage point to 4.50% to 4.75%," the central bank said in a statement. "Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace. Inflation has made progress toward the Committee's 2% objective but remains somewhat elevated."

Regarding the possibility of further rate cuts, the central bank said, "In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook."

"...the Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments," the FOMC statement added.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Trump may seek to influence future Fed decisions 

The recent rate cut follows bitcoin gaining a new all-time high of over $76,000 on Wednesday, spurred by Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential victory.

However, deVere Group CEO Nigel Green expressed concerns that a Trump administration might push for greater influence over Federal Reserve policies.

"Trump frequently criticized the Fed, particularly under Jerome Powell’s chairmanship, for not lowering interest rates more aggressively. In 2018 and 2019, he repeatedly voiced dissatisfaction, claiming that higher rates were a drag on the U.S. economy and put the country at a competitive disadvantage in international markets," Green said.

He added that during Trump's previous term, from 2017 to 2021, the former president even floated the idea of negative interest rates — an unconventional stance in U.S. policy.

"With inflation cooling but still elevated, Trump may argue that lower rates are necessary to fuel economic growth, particularly in the lead-up to the 2026 midterms," Green said.

Equities trade higher after rate cut decision

Major stock indices also spiked higher after the Fed cut interest rates at November's FOMC meeting. During mid-day trade in the U.S. on Thursday, the S&P 500 gained 0.59% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.33%. However, the Dow dropped 0.015%.
 
The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), which measures the expected volatility of the S&P 500 index over the next 30 days, decreased 6% to 15.28 points. Gold increased 0.98% over the past 24 hours to $$2,693.43 per ounce.
 
Bitcoin traded around $76,317 at publication time, according to The Block's bitcoin price data.

