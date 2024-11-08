Polymarket said to tease token launch, stating 'we predict future drops'

The decentralized prediction market Polymarket is said to be teasing a token airdrop that could potentially benefit users looking to redeem their winning bets with further rewards.

This would mark a new chapter for the platform, which previously offered no guarantees on launching its own token but has since seen billions of dollars in trading volume derived from United States presidential election bets.

"We predict future drops," said an image obtained by The Block that was purportedly shown to some traders who claimed their winnings on Polymarket. "Users who reinvest their winnings into other markets may be eligible for boosted future rewards and drops."

In September, The Information reported that Polymarket considered raising $50 million and launching its own token, though there were no guarantees of the token launch at the time.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election skyrocketed Polymarket's popularity, with the prediction market for the election's winner garnering $3.6 billion in betting volume by election day. The platform saw 235.3 million users in October and already had 166.9 million as of Nov. 8, The Block's Data Dashboard shows.

The Block contacted Polymarket and its CEO, Shayne Coplan, for confirmation. Polymarket is not available for customers in the United States.