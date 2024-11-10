Mt. Gox-linked cold wallet moves over $2 billion worth of bitcoin to new address: Arkham

Companies • November 10, 2024, 8:41PM EST
Published 1 minute earlier on
The Block

Quick Take

  • A cold wallet that received 30,371 BTC from Mt. Gox last week sent $2.24 billion worth of bitcoin to a new wallet on Sunday.
  • Mass bitcoin movements seen in Mt. Gox and related wallets typically precede creditor repayments.

Defunct crypto exchange Mt. Gox has sent over $2 billion worth of bitcoin to two addresses on Sunday, possibly signaling the next round of creditor repayments.

At 11:39 p.m. on Sunday, UTC, a wallet marked “1FG2C…Rveoy” sent around 27,871 BTC ($2.24 billion) to a new wallet named “1Fhod…QLFRT,” and 2,500 BTC ($200 million) to Mt. Gox’s cold wallet, according to data from Arkham Intelligence. The sender wallet had received the combined 30,371 BTC from Mt. Gox six days ago.  

The recent string of movements in Mt. Gox’s remaining bitcoin started at the end of October, after a hiatus of over a month. 

While it is unclear whether Monday’s transfer is part of Mt. Gox’s future distributions to creditors, such movements in the past have preceded repayments via centralized exchanges including Bitstamp and Kraken. Mt. Gox currently holds 44,378 bitcoin, Arkham data shows.

Mt. Gox, founded in 2010, operated the largest bitcoin exchange in the world until the platform suffered a major security breach in 2014, causing the loss of at least 850,000 BTC. Thousands of creditors have been waiting to have their bitcoin returned, a process that has been unfolding over the past few months.

Last month, the defunct exchange pushed back its repayment deadline from Oct. 31, 2024, to Oct. 31, 2025. 


Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.

© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Danny Park is an East Asia reporter at The Block writing on topics including Web3 developments and crypto regulations in the region. He was formerly a reporter at Forkast.News, where he actively covered the downfall of Terra-Luna and FTX. Based in Seoul, Danny has previously produced written and video content for media companies in Korea, Hong Kong and China. He holds a Bachelor of Journalism and Business Marketing from the University of Hong Kong.

Editor

To contact the editor of this story:
Timmy Shen at
[email protected]

More by Danny Park