Ethereum Layer 2 Lisk launches mainnet and announces airdrop plans

The Ethereum Layer 2 network Lisk has launched on mainnet and announced airdrop plans.

Lisk's testnet launched in late February of this year after it transitioned from a Layer 1 to a Layer 2 months prior. In addition to officially launched on mainnet, the platform intends to disseminate 15 million LSK tokens via airdrop.

Lisk's airdrop campaign will begin on Nov. 21. Its first season will span four months with 10 million LSK tokens to distribute. One way users can claim points is by completing tasks on the Lisk platform. Doing so earns them points, and the total points the user earns determines how many LSK tokens they'll receive via airdrop.

"One of the things we are most excited about for token holders as Lisk joins Ethereum is for all the network and ecosystem effects across the Ethereum and Superchain DeFi ecosystems that will now become available for the LSK token, such as allowing LSK holders to provide liquidity for LSK pools on Uniswap, Velodrome, Ionic Protocol, and others,” Lisk COO Dominic Schwenter told The Block.

Lisk initially launched as a Layer 1 blockchain in 2016. However, it transitioned into an Ethereum Layer 2 in December 2023 to switch gears to real-world assets and decentralized physical infrastructure networks. Lisk is undergirded with Optimism's Layer 2 development framework OP Stack and Gelato's rollup-as-a-service platform, The Block previously reported. The move also transitioned the platform's native token, LSK, to Ethereum.

Update (14:48 UTC): Adds number of LSK tokens in first airdrop season and comment from Lisk COO Dominic Schwenter.