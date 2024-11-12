US spot ether ETFs post record daily inflows of $295 million, bitcoin ETFs attract $1.1 billion

U.S. spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds posted their largest total daily net inflows of $295.5 million on Monday, more than doubling their previous record high of $106 million set on the funds’ opening day.

Monday’s inflows were led by Fidelity’s ether ETF, which drew in $115.5 million, according to data from SoSoValue. BlackRock’s ETHA followed with $101.1 million in net inflows. Grayscale’s Mini Ethereum Trust recorded $63.3 million in positive flows, and Bitwise’s ETHW saw $15.6 million flow into the fund.

Within the four trading days following Donald Trump’s presidential win, the spot ether ETFs have accumulated about $513 million in net inflows.

Monday also saw a significant increase in daily trade volume among spot ether ETFs, with a record total of $912.9 million. This exceeded last Friday’s volume of $469.1 million, as well as the typical range of $100 million to $200 million.

“The prospect of a more lenient regulatory approach has eased concerns, leading investors to bet on a more favorable environment for Ethereum and DeFi assets,” said Rachael Lucas, crypto analyst at BTCMarkets. “If this sentiment continues, we could see sustained or increased inflows into Ethereum ETFs as institutional investors position themselves ahead of potential regulatory changes.”

Lucas said that the rally in DeFi tokens such as Aave, Uniswap and Lido signals a broader market confidence in the Ethereum ecosystem. “If DeFi tokens continue to surge, it may drive further interest and inflows into Ethereum ETFs as a proxy for gaining exposure to the broader DeFi market,” Lucas added.

The nine ether ETFs now hold $9.7 billion in total net assets, representing approximately 2.4% of the entire Ethereum market cap. Their cumulative net outflows stood at around $41.3 million.

The price of ether rose 7.3% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3,367, according to The Block’s Ethereum price page.

Bitcoin ETFs saw $1 billion in inflows

Meanwhile, spot bitcoin ETFs posted daily net inflows of $1.1 billion on Monday, which marks the second time the funds collectively drew in over $1 billion, following inflows of $1.38 billion recorded on Nov. 7.

BlackRock’s IBIT recorded $756.5 million in net inflows, followed by $135 million into Fidelity's FBTC and $108.6 million into Ark and 21Shares' ARKB. Five other ETFs also saw positive flows on Monday.

The trading volume for the 12 ETFs reached $7.3 billion yesterday, the highest since Mar. 14. Their cumulative total net inflows stood at $26.9 billion.

Bitcoin rose 10% in the past 24 hours to trade at $89,455 at the time of writing, The Block’s data showed.