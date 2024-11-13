UK fintech firm Revolut expands crypto exchange to 30 new markets in Europe

London-based fintech firm Revolut is expanding its crypto trading platform Revolut X to serve experienced traders in 30 new markets across Europe, the company announced Wednesday.

“With the expansion of Revolut X, we’re aiming to make a real impact in the crypto trading space and offer a strong alternative to some of the more established platforms,” said Leonid Bashlykov, Head of Product at Revolut’s crypto exchange.

Revolut X requires customers to have an European Economic Area (EEA) or UK-based Revolut account to gain access to its offerings of over 200 cryptocurrencies, real-time trading analytics and market monitoring tools integrated with TradingView’s charts, according to the release.

The company noted that the majority of the funds are kept in cold storage, with risk monitoring tools to prevent security breaches.

Revolut, which claims to have over 45 million customers globally, launched Revolut X as its stand-alone exchange in the UK earlier this year. Prior to that, Revolut has been offering crypto trading services since 2017.

In September, the fintech firm was reported to be in the process of launching its own stablecoin.