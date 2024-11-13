Consensys-incubated Layer 2 Linea plans token launch in Q1 2025

Consensys-incubated Ethereum Layer 2 network Linea announced the launch of the Linea Association at Devcon on Wednesday — an independent Swiss non-profit organization to oversee development and governance in its latest step toward decentralization. The Linea Association also aims to launch the highly-anticipated LINEA token by the end of Q1 2025, the project stated in a blog post.

Independent of Consensys, the association will house core Linea intellectual property and a treasury to support its mission. It is governed by a multi-layered structure that includes a board of directors, a general assembly, employees reporting to an Executive Director and a token governance body.

Its priorities involve supporting the development of the zkEVM Linea mainnet, advancing Linea’s decentralization through governance mechanisms and the implementation of decentralized sequencing and proving and enabling developers to build decentralized applications and distribute them, particularly via Consensys’ web3 wallet MetaMask.

“As Consensys progresses toward decentralization, Linea represents a foundational step in our vision of creating a Network State for the emerging decentralized global economy, one of many overlapping Network States in which we expect to participate,” Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin said. “By decentralizing critical elements of our ecosystem, including governance, infrastructure, and community empowerment, we aim to foster a more resilient and transparent web3.”

The launch follows Linea’s proposed decentralization roadmap, unveiled last month, which detailed steps to transition the zkEVM to a permissionless system, including a proof-of-stake model for block validation.

“Decentralization is at the core of Linea's vision,” Linea founder and Linea Association board member Nicolas Liochon said. “Linea must be owned and governed openly by all as a public good, just as Layer 1 Ethereum is. The establishment of the Linea Association ensures that the protocol's future lies in the hands of its community, empowering users and developers to shape its trajectory collaboratively and transparently.”

A core feature of the Linea Association’s operations will be tokenholder governance, with the anticipated Q1 LINEA token generation event allowing users to participate in network decision-making.

While further details on the token design, economics and snapshot of user activity for token allocations are yet to be announced, the project said tokens will be distributed to ecosystem contributors, with LINEA taking on additional utility beyond governance over time.

Since its mainnet launch in August 2023, Linea claims to have become the fastest-growing zkEVM on Ethereum — surpassing 230 million total transactions in less than 15 months — with its ecosystem growing from 150 partners to over 420.

Trump win builds confidence in more favorable crypto regulatory environment

The news comes following Donald Trump’s recent victory in the U.S. presidential election. Trump’s newfound pro-crypto stance adopted in this year’s campaign involved making a series of pledges to the industry as crypto policy became a serious election issue for the first time.

The President-elect’s promises included dismissing Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler "on day one," establishing a Crypto Presidential Advisory Council and “ending the war on crypto regulation.”

Therefore, the hope is that Trump’s win will usher in a more favorable regulatory environment for the industry.

MetaMask token launch to follow?

Exemplifying a generally hostile approach to crypto industry regulation under the current administration, the SEC sued Consensys in June. The agency alleged the firm had engaged in the unregistered offer and sale of securities in the form of crypto asset staking programs and acted as an unregistered broker through its MetaMask Swaps service.

Consensys is also the developer behind the popular non-custodial web3 wallet MetaMask, which some have speculated may also soon launch a token under Trump’s likely crypto-friendly administration. In 2022, Consensys CEO Joe Lubin teased that MetaMask intended to ultimately launch a token as part of its strategy for progressive decentralization and form a DAO to fund new developments within the wallet ecosystem. However, no details of a potential “MASK” token launch date and distribution have been disclosed.