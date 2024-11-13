Pepe price surges amid Robinhood listing and Coinbase’s plan to add the memecoin

The price of Pepe has surged over 30% in the past hour following Robinhood Crypto's announcement that it will list the memecoin for spot trading. The online platform also relisted Solana, Cardano and XRP, alongside the frog-faced memecoin’s debut listing.

The exchange had previously discontinued support for Solana, Cardano and XRP in 2023 in response to lawsuits from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission targeting firms like Coinbase in alleged relation to the sale of unregistered securities. This prompted the platform to take action through a delisting process to ensure compliance.

At publication time, the price of Pepe stands at $0.00001537, reflecting a 40% increase in the past 24 hours and a 62% rise over the past week. Robinhood Crypto announced that Pepe transfers are now live, allowing users to withdraw and deposit the coin.

In other news, Coinbase added Pepe to its coin listing roadmap, with a plan to announce an official listing of the memecoin later today.

"You've long wanted the frog. Well, soon you'll get the frog. Coinbase is adding Pepe to our listing roadmap with the goal of listing later today. Thanks for your patience," Coinbase Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal posted on X.

The GMCI index for memecoins rose by over 15% in the past 24 hours, up 66.38 points to 505.33. Other major memecoin gains have come via Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, up 16% and 1o% respectively in the past 24 hours, according to The Block's Prices Page.