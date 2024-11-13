Bitwise acquires Ethereum staking provider Attestant and its $4 billion in staked assets

Bitwise announced on Wednesday that it acquired Attestant, an Ethereum staking provider with $4 billion in staked assets.

"We’re pleased to announce that Bitwise has acquired Attestant, a leading non-custodial institutional-grade Ethereum staking provider with $4 billion in staked assets," the firm said in a post to X. "The acquisition brings total Bitwise client assets above $10 billion."

As of the end of last month, the staking rewards rate on the Ethereum network remained about 3% during the third quarter of 2024, after a slight decline from just over 3.5% in the first quarter. London-based Attestant specializes in providing non-custodial Ethereum staking for financial institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, according to its LinkedIn.

Bitwise said in its post that the "business will be rebranded to Bitwise Onchain Solutions in the coming months." Within the world of digital assets, Bitwise is a well-known issuer of crypto-related ETFs and has a spot bitcoin product with about $3.6 billion in assets under management, according to The Block Data Dashboard.

The firm considers itself "the largest crypto index fund manager in America" as it partners with "thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors" in order to help them better understand and access crypto, according to Bitwise's website.