Body found in Montreal park identified as kidnapped 25-year-old crypto influencer: reports

Canadian law enforcement identified a body found in a Montreal park as belonging to the 25-year-old cryptocurrency influencer Kevin Mirshahi, according to local media reports.

Though Mirshahi had been suspected dead since at least August of this year, police have finally found and identified his body.

Mirshahi had been abducted from an Old Montreal condo building along with three others in late June, reports The Montreal Gazette. While the others had returned the next day unharmed, Mirshahi remained missing.

That is until a passerby found his body in Montreal's Île-de-la-Visitation park on Oct. 30.

Mirshahi owned and operated an investment firm called Crypto Paradise Island. Quebec's investment regulator Autorité des marchés financiers enacted a probe into the firm in 2021. On July 4, 2024, the regulator banned Mirshahi, his firm and two related individuals from carrying out broker or investment adviser activities and securities transactions, in addition to ordering that they remove social media posts, The Montreal Gazette reports.

In August, police arrested a 32-year-old woman for her suspected role in the kidnappings as well as the death of Mirshahi. She faces charges of first-degree murder among others.