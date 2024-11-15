Bitcoin retail investor demand hits 52-month high as market momentum builds: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin’s retail investor activity has surged to a 52-month high, signaling a return of strong retail trading interest, according to CryptoQuant. Key metrics such as retail investor demand and funding rates indicate renewed enthusiasm fueled by surging altcoin markets and growing mainstream attention.
"It’s impossible to ignore that retail trading is fully back, with dogecoin surging, high funding rates, and a spike in Google searches for bitcoin, this can be observed as well in the retail investor demand change 30-day-moving-average," CryptoQuant analyst J.A. Maartunn said to The Block.
CryptoQuant data also shows retail interest extending beyond bitcoin. "Retail demand is also shifting towards other coins further down the risk curve," Maartunn said. The CryptoQuant analyst pointed to data that highlighted the top-gaining altcoins over the last 168 hours.
"Our data shows a retail demand targeting a mix of memecoins, DeFi projects, and major altcoins, and these categories appear to be the most popular among retail participants," he added.
"Funding rates have surged, signaling a return of aggressive leverage, with many altcoin long positions incurring over 50% APY in funding," Ryze Labs analysts told The Block. "Retail interest has been heavily focused on memecoins, fueled by Robinhood and Coinbase's recent listings of PEPE and WIF."
YouHodler chief of markets Ruslan Lienkha has also observed this trend, citing a recent increase in leverage in altcoin long positions within the crypto market. "This trend typically heightens the risk of a potential long squeeze. Additionally, it could serve as an early indicator of an impending market correction and deleveraging," Lienkha told The Block.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.