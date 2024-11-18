TON Society Launches Global “Hackers League” with $3.5M Prize Pool

November 18th, 2024 -- TON Society, the organization accelerating the growth of The Open Network (TON) community, is excited to launch the Hackers League, a global ecosystem hackathon designed to empower developers, founders and hackers to demonstrate their blockchain prowess and creativity. The competition offers participants a chance to win from a prize pool of $1.4 million and potentially secure a piece of $2.1 million in committed venture capital funding, bringing the total reward to over $3.5 million.

The Hackers League invites entrants to compete across five specialized tracks—from DeFi to GameFi. The competition provides the perfect platform for participants to go from app idea to a fully funded startup in eight weeks.

Building Blockchain Capacity For The Future

The Hackers League is more than just a coding competition. It’s an initiative aimed at integrating blockchain technology into everyday life. The competition builds upon the groundwork laid by the Open League summer program, which drew 3,000 participants through 13 boot camps and saw over 1,000 new project applications, with 14 emerging as winners. By encouraging developers to create practical, everyday dApps, the competition seeks to foster innovation that will benefit the masses and build capacity for the present and future of blockchain.

To support this aim, the Hackers League will feature 20 in-person boot camps across 20 cities globally, allowing participants to gain hands-on experience, connect with other TON ecosystem teams, and network with like-minded innovators.

The Hackers League’s Sponsors and Judges

The Hackers League is supported by some of the leading names in the world of web3. The competition’s Title Sponsors include TON Apps, Gate Ventures, AEON, and DeDust, while its Diamond Sponsors include GSR, ByBit, MEXC Ventures, Arkham, Adsgram, Yescoin, and Foresight.

Participants will have their projects evaluated by industry-leading experts from established organizations such as TON Foundation, TON Ventures, Pantera Capital, Curve Finance, and Foresight Ventures.

PRESS RELEASE

The Hackers League runs till November 23rd, 2024 and the result will be announced in December. Developers, founders, and blockchain enthusiasts are encouraged to register and begin preparing to take part in this extraordinary opportunity to push the boundaries of blockchain technology.

For more information about Hackers League, how to participate, and event details, visit the website here.

- ENDS -

About TON Society

TON Society is a grassroots movement supporting the TON Blockchain community with opportunities to connect, contribute, and tell their on-chain stories. Currently active in 9 global event hubs around Asia and Europe, over 50 global and local TON channels, and the host of TON's largest community events - TON Gateway and Hackers League. TON Society members can build an on-chain reputation by participating in events or completing activities, the more involved users get the more on-chain badges they’ll collect.

Website | TON Society on X (Twitter)

This post is commissioned by TON Society and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.