MicroStrategy acquires another 51,780 bitcoin for $4.6 billion, taking holdings to 331,200 BTC

Business intelligence firm and corporate bitcoin holder MicroStrategy acquired an additional 51,780 BTC for approximately $4.6 billion at an average price of $88,627 per bitcoin between Nov. 11 and Nov. 17, according to an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.

It represents the company's largest set of acquisitions to date and follows the sale of 13,593,865 MicroStrategy shares to fund the transactions. As of Nov. 17, the company said approximately $15.3 billion worth of shares remained available for sale as part of its planned $21 billion equity offering and $21 billion in fixed income securities, targeting a $42 billion capital raise over the next three years for further bitcoin acquisitions.

The company now holds 331,200 BTC, worth roughly $29.7 billion. MicroStrategy’s total holdings were bought at an average price of $49,874 per bitcoin, a total cost of around $16.5 billion, including fees and expenses, according to the company's co-founder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor.

The latest announcement follows news last Monday that MicroStrategy had acquired approximately 27,200 bitcoin for roughly $2.03 billion in cash at an average estimated price of $74,463 per coin, including fees and expenses.

MicroStrategy uses a key performance indicator it calls “Bitcoin Yield” to measure the percentage change in its bitcoin holdings relative to its diluted shares. As of Nov. 17, the firm’s year-to-date Bitcoin Yield is 41.8%, reflecting significant growth in holdings while balancing share dilution amid the company’s strategy of acquiring bitcoin efficiently to benefit shareholders.