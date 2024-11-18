Heather 'Razzlekhan' Morgan sentenced to 18 months for role in Bitfinex heist: Bloomberg

Policy • November 18, 2024, 2:51PM EST
  • Heather. Morgan, who also goes by her rap name, “Razzlekahn,” was sentenced in a Washington D.C. court on Monday. 
  • Morgan’s husband, Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein was sentenced to five years in prison for his role last week.

Heather Morgan, also known as the rapper "Razzlekhan," was sentenced to 18 months in prison for her role in the Bitfinex crypto exchange hack, Bloomberg reports. The sentencing took place Monday in a Washington, D.C. court.

Morgan's husband, Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein, was sentenced to five years in prison for his role last week. He had been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Prosecutors said Morgan played a smaller role in the money laundering conspiracy, and recommended a shorter sentence than Lichtenstein's. Morgan also wasn't involved in the hack, according to Bloomberg. 

Lichtenstein and Morgan were accused of laundering bitcoin, worth $4 billion at the time of the seizure, related to the 2016 hack of Bitfinex.

Before her arrest, Morgan penned columns offering advice on protecting businesses from cybercriminals and more effectively socially engineering—a hacking term—"your way into anything."

According to the government, Lichtenstein and Morgan allegedly conspired to launder 119,754 bitcoin in August 2016, which at the time was valued at close to $71 million. Both pleaded guilty in August 2023. 


