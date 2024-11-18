Heather 'Razzlekhan' Morgan sentenced to 18 months for role in Bitfinex heist: Bloomberg

Morgan's husband, Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein, was sentenced to five years in prison for his role last week. He had been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Prosecutors said Morgan played a smaller role in the money laundering conspiracy, and recommended a shorter sentence than Lichtenstein's. Morgan also wasn't involved in the hack, according to Bloomberg.
Lichtenstein and Morgan were accused of laundering bitcoin, worth $4 billion at the time of the seizure, related to the 2016 hack of Bitfinex.
Before her arrest, Morgan penned columns offering advice on protecting businesses from cybercriminals and more effectively socially engineering—a hacking term—"your way into anything."
According to the government, Lichtenstein and Morgan allegedly conspired to launder 119,754 bitcoin in August 2016, which at the time was valued at close to $71 million. Both pleaded guilty in August 2023.
Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in other companies in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current financial disclosures.
© 2024 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.