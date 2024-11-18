Decentralized AI project Ritual launches testnet to bring AI onchain

Share The Block

Quick Take Decentralized AI effort Ritual has launched its Ritual Chain testnet, which will provide a platform to build AI-native applications.

The team also announced the independent Ritual Foundation to provide tinkerers with educational, community and financial support.

Ritual is building what it calls a “decentralized execution layer for AI,” a Layer 1 that embeds AI functionality directly onchain.

accessprotocol.co Subscribe for Premium Content To unlock this and other Premium content, subscribe via Access Protocol. You can pay with SOL.

Share