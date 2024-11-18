Decentralized AI project Ritual launches testnet to bring AI onchain

Tech • November 18, 2024, 2:58PM EST
UPDATED: November 18, 2024, 2:59PM EST
Quick Take

  • Decentralized AI effort Ritual has launched its Ritual Chain testnet, which will provide a platform to build AI-native applications. 
  • The team also announced the independent Ritual Foundation to provide tinkerers with educational, community and financial support.
Ritual is building what it calls a “decentralized execution layer for AI,” a Layer 1 that embeds AI functionality directly onchain.
