Injective launches SDK that lets users create their own onchain AI agent

The Layer 1 blockchain protocol Injective launched iAgent, a software development kit (SDK) called iAgent that lets users create their own onchain artificial intelligence agent.

iAgent deploys OpenAI's ChatGPT and other large language models so that users can command the AI agent to complete Injective-based tasks. Users can create numerous, independent agents to accomplish individualized goals, such as one that tracks market data while the other enacts trades, Injective wrote Tuesday on X.

"iAgent is essentially an AI-powered tool designed to simplify blockchain interactions on Injective, allowing users to execute commands like sending payments, placing trades and managing funds through natural language commands," said Injective.

Injective is a Cosmos-based Layer 1 smart contract platform, aiming to help developers more easily build DeFi applications and other use cases. The blockchain's native governance token INJ traded at $24.68 as of 11:11 a.m. ET (16:11 UTC) on Nov. 19, according to The Block Prices.