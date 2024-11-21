Bitcoin dominance hits 57% as its price rises past the $90,000 level

Bitcoin's market dominance has reached a year-to-date high of 57%, reflecting bitcoin's growing share of the total cryptocurrency market capitalization.

Bitcoin recently set a new all-time high above $90,000, contributing to the broader crypto market cap reaching $3 trillion. This level of dominance marks a significant shift from the previous cycle's low of 39% during the DeFi boom in May 2021.

The current market structure shows interesting divergences from previous cycles:

Despite ETH/BTC dropping to 20%, memecoin performance has emerged as a notable counterforce to bitcoin's dominance.

The total crypto market capitalization has already reached $3 trillion, potentially early in this cycle, compared to the previous cycle's peak of $3 trillion in November 2021.

This early achievement of the previous cycle's peak market cap might suggest room for further expansion in the overall crypto market.

Historical patterns from previous cycles provide context for current market dynamics.

During the last cycle, bitcoin's declining dominance to 39% coincided with the peak of the DeFi movement and subsequent altcoin rallies. The current 57% dominance level, coupled with bitcoin's price strength, could signal that we are at the start of this cycle while bitcoin enters price discovery.

Historical patterns offer perspective, but several factors distinguish the current cycle. Institutional participation through spot crypto ETFs has created new market dynamics. Traditional correlation patterns between bitcoin dominance and altcoin performance may not hold in this market environment the way they have previously.

