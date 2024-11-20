dYdX is launching a new liquidity feature that’ll make it easier to spring up new tokens

Episode 69 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and dYdX Founder and CEO Antonio Juliano.
dYdX founder Antonio Juliano discusses the evolution of dYdX and the broader DeFi landscape, highlighting the need for DeFi to move beyond copying tradfi products and build truly innovative applications made possible by decentralization.
OUTLINE
00:00 Intro
01:33 DeFi's Development
04:24 dYdX Mega Vault AMM
05:32 dYdX Prediction Markets
08:47 High-Performance Blockchain Development
10:35 Appchain Drawbacks
12:47 dYdX vs. Hyperliquid
14:36 New dYdX Markets
17:11 Onchain RWA Derivatives
18:39 DEX Adoption Hurdles
21:24 Crypto Market Makers
22:22 dYdX Development Roadmap
23:47 Appchain Advantages
