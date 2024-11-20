dYdX is launching a new liquidity feature that’ll make it easier to spring up new tokens

Episode 69 of Season 6 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and dYdX Founder and CEO Antonio Juliano.

Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on YouTube, Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Please send feedback and revision requests to [email protected]

dYdX founder Antonio Juliano discusses the evolution of dYdX and the broader DeFi landscape, highlighting the need for DeFi to move beyond copying tradfi products and build truly innovative applications made possible by decentralization.

OUTLINE

00:00 Intro

01:33 DeFi's Development

04:24 dYdX Mega Vault AMM

05:32 dYdX Prediction Markets

08:47 High-Performance Blockchain Development

10:35 Appchain Drawbacks

12:47 dYdX vs. Hyperliquid

14:36 New dYdX Markets

17:11 Onchain RWA Derivatives

18:39 DEX Adoption Hurdles

21:24 Crypto Market Makers

22:22 dYdX Development Roadmap

23:47 Appchain Advantages

This episode is brought to you by our sponsor Polkadot

Polkadot is the blockspace ecosystem for boundless innovation. To discover more, head to polkadot.network

The Block Community

The Block is launching a new community experience for fans of The Scoop! Follow us on Lens to stay in the loop: hey.xyz/u/theblockcommunity The Block Newsletters

The Block's newsletters bring you the latest news and analysis of the fast-moving crypto and DeFi markets. To subscribe, visit theblock.co/newsletters