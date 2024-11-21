Market-based media platform Truemarkets raises $4 million from public NFT sale, attracting Vitalik Buterin as a buyer

The markets-based news and entertainment Truemarkets netted over $4 million from a public NFT sale, which included Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin as a buyer.

Truemarkets's sold-out NFT sale follows the success of Polymarket, suggesting continued retail investor interest in decentralized prediction platforms.

Truemarkets lets users bet on real-world events, casting both AI agents and humans as oracles. "We see a future where every piece of media or news has a PM [prediction market] attached to it to augment the content and complement it with a market-driven data point," Truemarkets project lead Millie told The Block in a direct message.

Truemarkets has two types of NFTs: Oracle Patron NFTs and Truth Seeker NFTs. NFT holders gain eligibility to claim tokens in the platform's token generation event for its forthcoming asset TRUE.

On Nov. 18, Truemarkets opened its Patron NFT sale with a total supply of 15,071 NFTs, which cost 0.08 ETH (about $250) to individually mint. Each Oracle Patron NFT holder can claim 2666.67 TRUE tokens, with 40.3% of the 100 million TRUE token supply going to Patron NFT holders, according to the project's tokenomics page.

Buterin purchased 400 Patron NFTs valued at 32 ETH, or over $107,000 at current prices.

"Vitalik is not the type to buy 32 ETH of just anything, especially in a public sale," Millie said, adding, "So it feels like we must have done something right!"

Ethereum is valued at $3,351.32 as of 5:06 p.m. ET (22:06 UTC) on Nov. 21 after seeing an 8.70% increase in the past day, The Block Ethereum Price page shows.