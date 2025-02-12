<p>Real world asset startup Plume Network has partnered with Latin American trading platform Mercado Bitcoin as part of a plan to tokenize $40 million worth of Brazilian "<span style="font-weight: 400;">asset-backed securities, consumer credit, corporate debt, and accounts receivable," according to a statement released Wednesday. </span></p>\r\n<p>"<span style="font-weight: 400;">The initiative creates a direct bridge between global capital and emerging market investments, providing users direct access to yield opportunities in Brazil, Latin America's largest economy," the two companies said in their statement.</span></p>\r\n<p>Mercado Bitcoin plans to leverage Plume Network's infrastructure and Layer 1 blockchain, allowing the crypto exchange to offer customers worldwide the opportunity to invest in tokenized Brazilian assets.</p>\r\n<p>Led by the asset classes of government securities and commodities, the overall tokenized RWA market has been steadily growing, nearly doubling over the past 12 months, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/real-world-assets/rwa-market-capitalization-by-product-category-daily">The Block Data Dashboard</a>. This week, the DeFi platform supported by U.S. President Donald Trump, <span data-v-c5594f84="">World Liberty Financial, partnered with real-world asset tokenization firm Ondo </span><span data-v-c5594f84="">Finance in hopes of <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/340003/trump-world-liberty-ondo-finance-partner-expand-tokenized-rwa-adoption">advancing the adoption</a> of RWAs.</span></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/decentralized-finance/real-world-assets/rwa-market-capitalization-by-product-category-daily/embed" title="RWA Market Capitalization by Product Category (Daily)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>According to the statement, Mercado Bitcoin has 4 million users. Brazil, thanks to its large population, economy and widespread adoption of digital payments, is considered a strong growth market for digital assets.</p>\r\n<p>"<span style="font-weight: 400;">On one hand, we’re providing small and medium-sized businesses ... with a direct path to funding through tokenization," Mercado Bitcoin's New Business Development SVP Fabrico Tota said in a statement. "</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">On the other hand, we’re empowering local and global investors with access to innovative financial instruments that were once out of reach."</span></p>\r\n<p>Plume Network has been actively adding to its portfolio of real-world assets since <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/296363/rwa-layer-2-plume-network-seed-funding">raising $10 million</a> last year in a seed funding round led by Haun Ventures. <span style="box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; padding: 0px;">The startup then closed a $20 million Series A funding round, which included the participation of Brevan Howard Digital, Galaxy Ventures and Haun Ventures.</span> Plume Network was originally meant to be a Layer 2 on Arbitrum Orbit, according to a spokesperson.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>