Episode 12 of Season 7 of The Scoop was recorded with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Ryze Labs Founder and Managing Partner Matthew Graham. Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/c_I39UifcII?si=OnihA84b46HcVv26" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined by Ryze Labs Founder and Managing Partner Matthew Graham. <br />\r\n<br />\r\nIn this episode, Chaparro and Graham discussed the intersection of the crypto market, AI and robotics, with Graham highlighting several key technological advancements that could have a profound impact on how the markets function and alter humanity's role in them.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE<br />\r\n</strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_I39UifcII&amp;t=0s" target="" rel="noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Introduction and market overview </span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_I39UifcII&amp;t=67s" target="" rel="noopener">01:07</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Sponsor break <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_I39UifcII&amp;t=204s" target="" rel="noopener">03:24</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> AI x Crypto: current trends <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_I39UifcII&amp;t=610s" target="" rel="noopener">10:10</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> The Turing test <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_I39UifcII&amp;t=853s" target="" rel="noopener">14:13</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> The future of AI companions <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_I39UifcII&amp;t=1227s" target="" rel="noopener">20:27</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> The human edge in an AI world <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_I39UifcII&amp;t=1308s" target="" rel="noopener">21:48</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> The AI economy <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_I39UifcII&amp;t=1600s" target="" rel="noopener">26:40</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Robotics <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_I39UifcII&amp;t=1947s" target="" rel="noopener">32:27</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Investigating and investing in hardware <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c_I39UifcII&amp;t=2490s" target="" rel="noopener">41:30</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> Looking ahead and conclusion</span></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><strong>GUEST LINKS<br />\r\n</strong>Matthew Graham - Matthew Graham - https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattysino/ 
Matthew Graham on X - https://x.com/mattyryze 

Ryze Labs - https://x.com/RyzeLabs
Ryze Labs on X - https://www.ryzelabs.io/en/home 