<p><i>Episode 13 of Season 7 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and Yellow Card Financial Co-Founder and CTO Justin Poiroux.</b></i></p> Please send feedback and revision requests to podcast@theblock.co</i></p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="315" src="//www.youtube.com/embed/C13d82c7YEI?si=bOUpzLHupBQTr41S" title="YouTube video player" width="560"></iframe></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p>The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined by Yellow Card Financial CTO and Co-Founder Justin Poiroux.</p>\r\n<p>In this episode, Chaparro and Poiroux discussed the rapid adoption of stablecoins in emerging markets, particularly in Africa. They explore how stablecoins are solving cross-border payment issues, and how Yellow Card is looking to bridge the gap between the developing world and the global financial system.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE<br />\r\n</strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C13d82c7YEI&amp;t=0s" target="" rel="noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Introduction </span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C13d82c7YEI&amp;t=58s" target="" rel="noopener">00:58</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> -Sponsor break <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C13d82c7YEI&amp;t=224s" target="" rel="noopener">03:44</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Understanding Yellow Card <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C13d82c7YEI&amp;t=356s" target="" rel="noopener">05:56</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Challenges of building in Africa <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C13d82c7YEI&amp;t=484s" target="" rel="noopener">08:04</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - How Yellow Card addresses cross-border payments <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C13d82c7YEI&amp;t=953s" target="" rel="noopener">15:53</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Yellow Card’s origins <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C13d82c7YEI&amp;t=1202s" target="" rel="noopener">20:02</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Early challenges <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C13d82c7YEI&amp;t=1503s" target="" rel="noopener">25:03</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Educating users &amp; building trust in emerging markets <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C13d82c7YEI&amp;t=1706s" target="" rel="noopener">28:26</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Looking ahead <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C13d82c7YEI&amp;t=2080s" target="" rel="noopener">34:40</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Conclusion</span><strong><br />\r\n</strong></p>\r\n<hr />\r\n<p><strong>GUEST LINKS</strong> <br />\r\nJustin Poiroux - <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/justinpoiroux/">https://www.linkedin.com/in/justinpoiroux/</a> <br />\r\nYellow Card Financial - <a href="https://yellowcard.io/">https://yellowcard.io/</a> <br />\r\nYellow Card Financial on X - <a href="https://x.com/yellowcard_app">https://x.com/yellowcard_app</a></p>\r\n<p><strong><em>This episode is brought to your by our sponsors:</em></strong></p>\r\n<p><strong>Fidelity<br />\r\n</strong><em>Explore Fidelity crypto careers today.</em> Go to <a href="http://crypto.fidelitycareers.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">crypto.FidelityCareers.com</a> to learn more.</p>\r\n<p><strong>Uranium.io<br />\r\n</strong><em>Investing in uranium is now widely accessible. </em>Visit <a href="https://uranium.io/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">uranium.io</a> to learn more.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. 