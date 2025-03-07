<p>Coinbase-backed Layer 2 project Base said it acquired the development team at Iron Fish blockchain to accelerate efforts around privacy.</p>\r\n<p>Iron Fish is a privacy-focused proof-of-work crypto project that ensures private transactions by using zero-knowledge proofs (specifically zk-SNARKs).</p>\r\n<p>Base <a href="https://x.com/base/status/1897714465891926158">said</a> it’s bringing the Iron Fish team to develop "privacy-preserving primitives" for Base.</p>\r\n<p>It clarified that the move involves integrating the Iron Fish team’s expertise rather than acquiring the blockchain or its native token.</p>\r\n<p>This means the acquisition will focus solely on the team’s expertise, leaving the Iron Fish project independent and unaffiliated with Coinbase or Base.</p>\r\n<p>Iron Fish <a href="https://x.com/ironfishcrypto/status/1897748957721403602">confirmed</a> on X that it’s "joining Base to scale privacy" for users. Its founder, Elena Nadolinski, will continue to serve on the foundation's board, indicating that Iron Fish will maintain its governance structure despite the development team joining Base.</p>\r\n<p>Iron Fish <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/227336/a16z-backed-iron-fish-launches-mainnet-blockchain">released</a> its mainnet in 2023 after being in development for over two years, but it later struggled to gain adequate traction. In 2021, it <a href="https://a16zcrypto.com/posts/article/investing-in-iron-fish/">raised</a> $28 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz to support developing and expanding its privacy-centric blockchain.</p>\r\n<p>Following the announcement, the price of Iron Fish's native token (IRON) surged by nearly 30%.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>