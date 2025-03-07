<p><i>Episode 13 of Season 7 of The Scoop was recorded with <strong>The Block's</strong> <b>Frank Chaparro and Paris Blockchain Week Chairman Michael Amar.</b></i></p>\r\n<p><i>Listen below, and subscribe to The Scoop on <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqjFueYMJ78eF6G0lGLzzpQ">YouTube</a>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-scoop/id1460134454"><i>Apple</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/7qwrgTJ5CYDXAaVILNZuEd"><i>Spotify</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5tZWdhcGhvbmUuZm0vdGhlYmxvY2stdGhlc2Nvb3A?sa=X&amp;ved=0CAMQ4aUDahcKEwionbSO9fbxAhUAAAAAHQAAAAAQAg"><i>Google Podcasts</i></a><i>, </i><a href="https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-block-2/the-scoop-4"><i>Stitcher</i></a><i> or wherever you listen to podcasts. The Scoop's host, Frank Chaparro, was joined by Paris Blockchain Week Chairman Michael Amar.

In this episode, Chaparro and Amar discussed the origin and development of Paris Blockchain Week. Amar shared anecdotes of the various challenges and milestones reached over the years, and gave tips on curating a top-tier crypto conference.</p>\r\n<p><strong>OUTLINE<br />\r\n</strong><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XPS_kf46r8&amp;t=0s" target="" rel="noopener">00:00</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Introduction <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XPS_kf46r8&amp;t=56s" target="" rel="noopener">00:56</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Sponsor break <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XPS_kf46r8&amp;t=169s" target="" rel="noopener">02:49</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Michael Amar’s journey into crypto <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XPS_kf46r8&amp;t=415s" target="" rel="noopener">06:55</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - The development of Paris Blockchain Week <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XPS_kf46r8&amp;t=537s" target="" rel="noopener">08:57</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Capturing the zeitgeist each year <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XPS_kf46r8&amp;t=671s" target="" rel="noopener">11:11</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Crypto conference oversaturation <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XPS_kf46r8&amp;t=820s" target="" rel="noopener">13:40</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Challenges in running a crypto rvent <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XPS_kf46r8&amp;t=1108s" target="" rel="noopener">18:28</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - The European crypto landscape <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XPS_kf46r8&amp;t=1235s" target="" rel="noopener">20:35</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Expectations for 2025 </span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><br />\r\n<a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XPS_kf46r8&amp;t=1340s" target="" rel="noopener">22:20</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Emerging sectors and trends <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XPS_kf46r8&amp;t=1533s" target="" rel="noopener">25:33</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Advice for founders entering the crypto space <br />\r\n</span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"><a class="yt-core-attributed-string__link yt-core-attributed-string__link--call-to-action-color" tabindex="0" href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5XPS_kf46r8&amp;t=1838s" target="" rel="noopener">30:38</a></span><span class="yt-core-attributed-string--link-inherit-color" dir="auto"> - Conclusion

GUEST LINKS
Michael Amar - https://www.linkedin.com/in/amarmic/
Michael Amar on X - https://x.com/amarmic

Paris Blockchain Week - https://www.parisblockchainweek.com/
Paris Blockchain Week on X - https://x.com/Parisblockweek 