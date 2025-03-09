<p>Since bitcoin’s price volatility hit its highest level all year last Monday, the market jitters have persisted. </p>\r\n<p>Since BTC's annualized rate hit 59.4% on Monday, it's since then held steady at roughly 58%, according to <a href="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/prices/annualized-btc-volatility-30d">The Block Data Dashboard</a>. The volatility witnessed during the past week is the highest it's been since last December.</p>\r\n<p>Only unlike last December, when the price of bitcoin was ascending alongside the expectations of what a pro-crypto, Donald Trump presidency would look like come the new year, in recent weeks bitcoin's price has been steadily declining, down over 15% in the past month.</p>\r\n<p>Bitcoin's recent volatility comes both as Trump signed an executive order to establish a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345105/president-trump-signs-order-to-establish-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-will-hold-as-store-of-value-akin-to-fort-knox">Strategic Crypto Reserve</a> and the president held a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345291/at-crypto-summit-trump-says-he-aims-to-have-stablecoin-legislation-before-august-and-will-end-crypto-debanking">"crypto summit"</a> with top leaders from the world of digital assets like Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong and Kraken co-CEO Arjun Sethi.</p>\r\n<p><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-345350" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/03/Screen-Shot-2025-03-09-at-12.40.42-PM.png" alt="" width="1159" height="459" /></p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">The executive order directed a full accounting of the federal government’s digital asset holdings including the roughly 200,000 BTC it owns, <span data-v-cb736f2c="">worth approximately $17 billion at the time of the signing, according to </span><a href="https://bitcointreasuries.net/entities/united-states" data-v-cb736f2c="">Bitcoin Treasuries</a>. Trump's Crypto Czar David Sacks said the U.S. won't sell bitcoin held in the reserve, instead treating it like a "digital Fort Knox."</p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">And yet, the price of bitcoin fell, suggesting either the idea of the reserve had already been baked into the price rise that pushed it to an all-time high of over $108,000 in December, or that the plans behind creating the reserve weren't as aggressive as some had hoped. Trump <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/307913/trump-says-hell-fire-sec-chair-gensler-and-create-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-bitcoin-2024">first floated the idea</a> of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve last July.</p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c=""><img class="alignnone size-full wp-image-345351" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/03/Screen-Shot-2025-03-09-at-12.42.26-PM.png" alt="" width="1051" height="607" /></p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c="">Nick Ruck, director of LVRG Research, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345131/bitcoin-slides-below-88000-analysts-say-trumps-bitcoin-reserve-less-bullish-than-anticipated">suggested traders</a> were "disappointed" because the bitcoin reserve will be funded with Bitcoin obtained from criminal or civil asset forfeitures rather than government purchases.</p>\r\n<p data-v-cb736f2c=""><span data-v-cb736f2c="">Bitcoin's price decline and uptick in volatility <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344426/bitcoin-failing-as-safe-haven-asset-as-gold-soars-amid-trump-tariff-trade-tensions-analysts-say">has </a></span>coincided with a broader sell-off in equities triggered by Trump administration's announcing new tariffs. Meanwhile, gold reaffirmed its status as a traditional safe-haven asset, with the commodity's price surging last Tuesday.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>