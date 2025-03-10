<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">El Salvador continues to acquire bitcoin despite its deal with the International Monetary Fund to curb its bitcoin acquisition.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Central American nation purchased an additional 6 BTC on Sunday, expanding its total bitcoin holdings to 6,111.18 BTC, worth about $504 million at current market prices, compared to 6,072 BTC on Feb. 9, according to the </span><a href="https://bitcoin.gob.sv/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">country's Bitcoin Office</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In December, El Salvador </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/331614/el-salvador-to-limit-bitcoin-activities-for-1-4-billion-deal-with-imf"><span style="font-weight: 400;">reached a deal</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> with the IMF for a $1.4 billion loan, with the total package expected to be over $3.5 billion, and agreed to scale back its bitcoin engagement in exchange for the financing. Then, in January, the country's Legislative Assembly </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/337885/el-salvador-passes-bill-to-revise-bitcoin-adoption-strategy-per-imf-deal-reuters"><span style="font-weight: 400;">approved a bill</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to comply with the IMF requirements set out in the deal, according to Reuters.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On March 3, the IMF released a new </span><a href="https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2025/03/03/El-Salvador-Request-for-Extended-Arrangement-Under-the-Extended-Fund-Facility-Press-Release-562921"><span style="font-weight: 400;">document</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> outlining conditions as part of the extended arrangement for its fund facility to El Salvador. "Going forward, program commitments will confine government engagement in Bitcoin-related economic activities, as well as government transactions in and purchases of Bitcoin," said Nigel Clarke, deputy managing director of the IMF, in the document.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">El Salvador's strategic reserve, however, continued to accumulate bitcoin. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344627/el-salvadors-bukele-vows-to-continue-bitcoin-purchases-despite-imf-deal"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said last week</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that the country will not stop purchasing bitcoin. "No, it's not stopping," Bukele said in an X </span><a href="https://x.com/nayibbukele/status/1897019629702410551"><span style="font-weight: 400;">post</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> on March 5. "If it didn’t stop when the world ostracized us and most 'bitcoiners' abandoned us, it won’t stop now, and it won’t stop in the future."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>