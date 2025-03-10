<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is considering adopting cryptocurrency and blockchain in some of its operations, ProPublica reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The HUD has held meetings to discuss the possibility of using blockchain to monitor HUD grants, according to ProPublica's Friday </span><a href="https://www.propublica.org/article/hud-considers-crypto-blockchain-stablecoin-housing-urban-development"><span style="font-weight: 400;">report</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Two officials, who requested anonymity, told the publication that such an experiment may serve as a trial run for crypto adoption across the federal government.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The report said that the HUD discussions also covered the potential use of a stablecoin, but it didn't provide more details on which stablecoin or blockchain was being discussed. One potential proposal could be paying HUD grantees in crypto, some sources indicated to ProPublica, though a HUD spokesperson said the department has no plans for blockchain or stablecoin.</span></p>\r\n<p>"HUD has no plan for the use or implementation of any cryptocurrency, blockchain, stablecoin, etc. There is no merit to any report stating otherwise," a HUD spokesperson told The Block.</p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The HUD's discussions surrounding crypto and blockchain adoption align with U.S. President Donald Trump's </span><a href="https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/03/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-establishes-the-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-and-u-s-digital-asset-stockpile/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">pledge</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to make the country the "crypto capital of the world." Last week, Trump </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345105/president-trump-signs-order-to-establish-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-will-hold-as-store-of-value-akin-to-fort-knox"><span style="font-weight: 400;">signed an executive order</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to establish the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At a White House inaugural crypto summit on Friday, Trump </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345291/at-crypto-summit-trump-says-he-aims-to-have-stablecoin-legislation-before-august-and-will-end-crypto-debanking"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> that he hoped to have stablecoin legislation on his desk by August and end crypto debanking.</span></p>\r\n<p><em>Update: Added comment from the HUD spokesperson</em></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>