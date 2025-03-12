<p>Blockchain-related terms in SEC filings reached an all-time high in February, with over 5,000 keyword mentions recorded in the agency's EDGAR database, continuing a strong upward trend that began in mid-2023. This surge in regulatory documentation reflects both the increasing mainstream integration of blockchain technology across various industries and the evolving regulatory framework under the new administration.</p>\r\n<p>The spike in blockchain mentions coincides with a significant shift in the SEC's approach to cryptocurrency regulation under Acting Chair Mark Uyeda, who took office following the presidential transition in January. In a notable departure from the previous administration's approach, the <a href="https://u24517827.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.PFWtwpR3WGGRVfJM1hnZFD-2BrOZyUshTiwo5j9XwRVSs4JJZuMwLh0X1-2B6GN2-2Fhn14zVUmnZ9k8N9tC-2Bf1i8zrE-2FR5VX6tW4WU8Htjr-2F8MnS-2BP6iF5loBQQ-2ByCgdz6ILUf4sBBll8-2BsDKaJGAzE5qBD-2BHqGEc36FMoYjoPE6l-2FInNDuD7hgDERZwK4-2FRpsxeFGuUzjiP40p8eweYTT1MCqg-3D-3DUYUV_s8BUiO1ZTfus-2F6WvS42hzaDcZHlxPMpjV1dBT32YHwSK-2BSJj30FIDtkLzuZiN0ehA8E8LvSMPscwelM5nXNP-2BOfa2otqQf1B58O0k2kCce5oJyuf836phB23-2BoOCGb63puqc-2BIeOgYKud192woKbPtsaUCfHkLd5p-2BQ-2BfawkNxTY0sbxARDEOJWDJmtCEwqs8oi3oWu2IKA-2F1oHeEP7nAHiPmXhbaI4aG7P7NnwRMo3wXwVvaFlTwan06gvlj5ea6TrVHAwvQkUzFi8X9Ke92K3Vo50DBUNPZfC2QB3p3L6lQGxIRDFYEkUHHrRTK9ut1BHbSLzunyvX2-2BCaytCN57gpPicKV-2FJsKEhfRivE1eCe-2FfBuzi70U-2F87KVqt6CoEc5TpemQyMIR4XIS53NGDzt405Je44jZpHPx61xZjaj2ASzSdXwxxBjMG3S6TIMAgPbZWTauAK2v7yP0jnhLmaMnhdaFRFi-2Fr0WW91lez4BsvAsT66NlJg6-2FKAMKzlfKCZjHGpY2qZ69bLBwbR04apjZ31L9R2oAyR6pgsstc8qIfZigIkU-2BKNzJJ6hRpOROgJqCnMi2nTj5-2FUT2hOhKwPiw5qdupPyPiNcc6JY300YFjDn-2B-2BVhnEeamZsHeQswoMMMn-2BXMpttTkE4bqOylUKme3b8GCM2MkNwRMf1OgQH0lfhSpxbb5S9Kp3kNCdVUUTdSofVSC6HI5p3RAgs-2B7s9by799fre9zQqLu8U6BoM8Cp08hdKtI5fnPvyaF3cZ0snw9MRJTcdwTfkMJlH4NoCLT-2FuxCiWmxqYSXW-2BsFlSE1YU-2FUIQ3jNuzujWoMEl0p1F6680H2EzfKDj-2ByLeIKg4W3PtZHALAAi7AQfY-2FA7RsAvrZK473IosvUQUxoFRfxq4YLhQDilUbJ5beJRr5uaGJ35SCHu6ttqjZA2Xlndet-2FKtDkPMMoakDDczbK3rxuV2Jj50NRCZcji1UXCQ07Fc7-2FoWlUS6VdL-2FLEiHL2pDiQ-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://u24517827.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn%3Du001.PFWtwpR3WGGRVfJM1hnZFD-2BrOZyUshTiwo5j9XwRVSs4JJZuMwLh0X1-2B6GN2-2Fhn14zVUmnZ9k8N9tC-2Bf1i8zrE-2FR5VX6tW4WU8Htjr-2F8MnS-2BP6iF5loBQQ-2ByCgdz6ILUf4sBBll8-2BsDKaJGAzE5qBD-2BHqGEc36FMoYjoPE6l-2FInNDuD7hgDERZwK4-2FRpsxeFGuUzjiP40p8eweYTT1MCqg-3D-3DUYUV_s8BUiO1ZTfus-2F6WvS42hzaDcZHlxPMpjV1dBT32YHwSK-2BSJj30FIDtkLzuZiN0ehA8E8LvSMPscwelM5nXNP-2BOfa2otqQf1B58O0k2kCce5oJyuf836phB23-2BoOCGb63puqc-2BIeOgYKud192woKbPtsaUCfHkLd5p-2BQ-2BfawkNxTY0sbxARDEOJWDJmtCEwqs8oi3oWu2IKA-2F1oHeEP7nAHiPmXhbaI4aG7P7NnwRMo3wXwVvaFlTwan06gvlj5ea6TrVHAwvQkUzFi8X9Ke92K3Vo50DBUNPZfC2QB3p3L6lQGxIRDFYEkUHHrRTK9ut1BHbSLzunyvX2-2BCaytCN57gpPicKV-2FJsKEhfRivE1eCe-2FfBuzi70U-2F87KVqt6CoEc5TpemQyMIR4XIS53NGDzt405Je44jZpHPx61xZjaj2ASzSdXwxxBjMG3S6TIMAgPbZWTauAK2v7yP0jnhLmaMnhdaFRFi-2Fr0WW91lez4BsvAsT66NlJg6-2FKAMKzlfKCZjHGpY2qZ69bLBwbR04apjZ31L9R2oAyR6pgsstc8qIfZigIkU-2BKNzJJ6hRpOROgJqCnMi2nTj5-2FUT2hOhKwPiw5qdupPyPiNcc6JY300YFjDn-2B-2BVhnEeamZsHeQswoMMMn-2BXMpttTkE4bqOylUKme3b8GCM2MkNwRMf1OgQH0lfhSpxbb5S9Kp3kNCdVUUTdSofVSC6HI5p3RAgs-2B7s9by799fre9zQqLu8U6BoM8Cp08hdKtI5fnPvyaF3cZ0snw9MRJTcdwTfkMJlH4NoCLT-2FuxCiWmxqYSXW-2BsFlSE1YU-2FUIQ3jNuzujWoMEl0p1F6680H2EzfKDj-2ByLeIKg4W3PtZHALAAi7AQfY-2FA7RsAvrZK473IosvUQUxoFRfxq4YLhQDilUbJ5beJRr5uaGJ35SCHu6ttqjZA2Xlndet-2FKtDkPMMoakDDczbK3rxuV2Jj50NRCZcji1UXCQ07Fc7-2FoWlUS6VdL-2FLEiHL2pDiQ-3D&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1741713007220000&amp;usg=AOvVaw0Rp17sxsZmEL_jGaNK25Du">SEC has closed several high-profile investigations</a> against major crypto companies, including Uniswap, Coinbase, Yuga Labs, Kraken and Gemini. This represents a marked shift from the "regulation by enforcement" strategy that characterized former Chair Gary Gensler's tenure, during which the agency brought numerous actions against crypto firms.</p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/alternative-crypto-metrics/web-traffic/blockchain-related-mentions-in-sec-filings/embed" title="Blockchain-related Mentions in SEC Filings" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The newly established crypto task force, created by Uyeda in late January and led by Commissioner Hester Peirce (long known as "Crypto Mom" for her industry-friendly stance), signals a more collaborative approach to blockchain regulation. The task force is scheduled to hold its <a href="https://u24517827.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn=u001.PFWtwpR3WGGRVfJM1hnZFD-2BrOZyUshTiwo5j9XwRVSt5X4wMYTHpi0UxwivJOQWBSITtWy2-2FlUFsE72KDvfGgvgBoJEpXL5-2FKQZvp9P44pXBLQElhFA5axpvGbP8-2FoHKRV2EsA9RJTr7Ysxr5RgUNeNwA-2FhRK0yXSHpcIaf1ZnY-3DM_9I_s8BUiO1ZTfus-2F6WvS42hzaDcZHlxPMpjV1dBT32YHwSK-2BSJj30FIDtkLzuZiN0ehA8E8LvSMPscwelM5nXNP-2BOfa2otqQf1B58O0k2kCce5oJyuf836phB23-2BoOCGb63puqc-2BIeOgYKud192woKbPtsaUCfHkLd5p-2BQ-2BfawkNxTY0sbxARDEOJWDJmtCEwqs8oi3oWu2IKA-2F1oHeEP7nAHiPmXhbaI4aG7P7NnwRMo3wXwVvaFlTwan06gvlj5ea6TrVHAwvQkUzFi8X9Ke92K3Vo50DBUNPZfC2QB3p3L6lQGxIRDFYEkUHHrRTK9ut1BHbSLzunyvX2-2BCaytCN57gpPicKV-2FJsKEhfRivE1eCe-2FfBuzi70U-2F87KVqt6CoEc5TpemQyMIR4XIS53NGDzt405Je44jZpHPx61xZjaj2ASzSdXwxxBjMG3S6TIMAgPbZWTauAK2v7yP0jnhLmaMnhdaFRFi-2Fr0WW91lez4BsvAsT66NlJg6-2FKAMKzlfKCZjHGpY2qZ69bLBwbR04apjZ31L9R2oAyR6pgsstc8qIfZigIkU-2BKNzJJ6hRpOROgJqCnMi2nTj5-2FUT2hOhKwPiw5qdupPyPiNcc6JY300YFjDn-2B-2BVhnEeamZsHeQswoMMMn-2BXMpttTkE4bqOylUKme3b8GCM2MkNwRMf1OgQH0lfhSpxbb5S9Kp3kNCdVUUTdSofVSC6HI5p3RAgs-2B7s9by799fre9zQqLu8U6BoM8Cp08hdKtI5fnPvyaF3cZ0snw9MRJTcdwTfkMJlH4NoCLT-2FuxCiWmxqYSXW-2BsFlSE1YU-2FUIQ3jNuzujWoMEl0p1F6680H2EzfKDj-2ByLeIKg4c0WX3ZEvGOqszst5dujl0Iu4pTIN7e2li39s-2BPI9DH1aOVqnI7CTYxqn0eblqx-2FRGqD7KjMG5QKW0HaMAdAXI3Tem3o0No5mq-2FlUInrdfjLr0UprdIYafjPretDIbLCf43rwoXRMWnVw1v36-2BbYv0M-3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://u24517827.ct.sendgrid.net/ls/click?upn%3Du001.PFWtwpR3WGGRVfJM1hnZFD-2BrOZyUshTiwo5j9XwRVSt5X4wMYTHpi0UxwivJOQWBSITtWy2-2FlUFsE72KDvfGgvgBoJEpXL5-2FKQZvp9P44pXBLQElhFA5axpvGbP8-2FoHKRV2EsA9RJTr7Ysxr5RgUNeNwA-2FhRK0yXSHpcIaf1ZnY-3DM_9I_s8BUiO1ZTfus-2F6WvS42hzaDcZHlxPMpjV1dBT32YHwSK-2BSJj30FIDtkLzuZiN0ehA8E8LvSMPscwelM5nXNP-2BOfa2otqQf1B58O0k2kCce5oJyuf836phB23-2BoOCGb63puqc-2BIeOgYKud192woKbPtsaUCfHkLd5p-2BQ-2BfawkNxTY0sbxARDEOJWDJmtCEwqs8oi3oWu2IKA-2F1oHeEP7nAHiPmXhbaI4aG7P7NnwRMo3wXwVvaFlTwan06gvlj5ea6TrVHAwvQkUzFi8X9Ke92K3Vo50DBUNPZfC2QB3p3L6lQGxIRDFYEkUHHrRTK9ut1BHbSLzunyvX2-2BCaytCN57gpPicKV-2FJsKEhfRivE1eCe-2FfBuzi70U-2F87KVqt6CoEc5TpemQyMIR4XIS53NGDzt405Je44jZpHPx61xZjaj2ASzSdXwxxBjMG3S6TIMAgPbZWTauAK2v7yP0jnhLmaMnhdaFRFi-2Fr0WW91lez4BsvAsT66NlJg6-2FKAMKzlfKCZjHGpY2qZ69bLBwbR04apjZ31L9R2oAyR6pgsstc8qIfZigIkU-2BKNzJJ6hRpOROgJqCnMi2nTj5-2FUT2hOhKwPiw5qdupPyPiNcc6JY300YFjDn-2B-2BVhnEeamZsHeQswoMMMn-2BXMpttTkE4bqOylUKme3b8GCM2MkNwRMf1OgQH0lfhSpxbb5S9Kp3kNCdVUUTdSofVSC6HI5p3RAgs-2B7s9by799fre9zQqLu8U6BoM8Cp08hdKtI5fnPvyaF3cZ0snw9MRJTcdwTfkMJlH4NoCLT-2FuxCiWmxqYSXW-2BsFlSE1YU-2FUIQ3jNuzujWoMEl0p1F6680H2EzfKDj-2ByLeIKg4c0WX3ZEvGOqszst5dujl0Iu4pTIN7e2li39s-2BPI9DH1aOVqnI7CTYxqn0eblqx-2FRGqD7KjMG5QKW0HaMAdAXI3Tem3o0No5mq-2FlUInrdfjLr0UprdIYafjPretDIbLCf43rwoXRMWnVw1v36-2BbYv0M-3D&amp;source=gmail&amp;ust=1741713007220000&amp;usg=AOvVaw0iH9bqsyO3HvMJMMi_AEfX">first roundtable</a> later this month, hoping to set the tone for the regulatory landscape for digital assets going forward.</p>\r\n<p>This development appears to be part of a broader strategy to engage with industry stakeholders rather than relying primarily on enforcement actions to establish regulatory boundaries. The increasing mentions of blockchain terminology in SEC filings may also reflect growing corporate comfort with discussing digital asset strategies in official documentation.

As regulatory uncertainty diminishes under the new administration's approach, companies may feel more confident in documenting their blockchain initiatives and cryptocurrency holdings in their SEC filings. While this data points to a potentially more favorable regulatory environment, industry participants should note that increased documentation also suggests enhanced scrutiny, albeit with a different focus than in previous years. 