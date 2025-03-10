<p>Acting U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mark Uyeda said he directed the agency's staff to review a proposed rule change that would expand the definition of an "exchange" in a way that could potentially loop in decentralized crypto projects, marking the latest change the SEC has made under the new Trump administration.</p>\r\n<p>The rule, called Regulation ATS, which has been worked on for years at the SEC and revisited in April 2024, was pulled in a different direction when former SEC Chair Gary Gensler took office, Uyeda said on Monday at the 2025 Annual <span class="s1">Washington Conference of the Institute of International Bankers.</span></p>\r\n<p>Uyeda said "communication protocols" would have been included in the definition of an exchange and that the agency didn't clearly define it.</p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"Effectively, the vastly expanded definition of an 'exchange' would have picked up various protocols used with respect to crypto assets," Uyeda said. "In my view, it was a mistake for the Commission to link together regulation of the Treasury markets with a heavy-handed attempt to tamp down the crypto market."</span></p>\r\n<p class="p1"><span class="s1">"... in light of the significant negative public comment received on the definition of exchange with respect to crypto, I have asked SEC staff for options on abandoning that part of the proposal," he added.</span></p>\r\n<p>Under the proposed rule, <span class="s1">DeFi projects would have to make regular filings with the SEC and be subject to mandatory disclosures. </span>Some in the crypto industry had criticized the rule's expansion and said it could "<a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/268830/regulatory-outlook-what-will-the-sec-and-cftc-be-focused-on-in-2024">destroy</a>" decentralized exchanges.</p>\r\n<p>Uyeda's move on Monday marks the latest under the new administration. <span class="s1">During the previous Biden administration, former Chair Gensler said most cryptocurrencies, aside from bitcoin, were securities. However, with Gensler's exit and the Trump administration's arrival, the SEC has rapidly reversed course on several key crypto policies. In a matter of just a few weeks, it has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336761/days-after-gensler-leaves-sec-rescinds-controversial-crypto-accounting-guidance-sab-121"><span class="s2">rescinded</span></a> controversial crypto accounting guidance, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343835/coinbase-case-officially-dropped-by-sec"><span class="s2">dropped</span></a> enforcement actions against major crypto industry players, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344356/secs-crypto-task-force-set-to-hold-its-first-roundtable-later-this-month"><span class="s2">created</span></a> a crypto task force and issued a statement on <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345245/secs-latest-memecoin-statement-marks-the-latest-in-a-series-of-actions-since-the-trump-administration-took-office-sparking-support-and-criticism">memecoins</a>.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>