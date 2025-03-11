<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">An EU official said Monday that the U.S. government's support of cryptocurrencies under President Donald Trump is potentially detrimental to Europe's monetary autonomy. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The US administration is favorable towards cryptocurrencies and especially dollar-denominated stablecoins, which may raise certain concerns in Europe," European Stability Mechanism's Managing Director Pierre Gramegna </span><a href="https://www.esm.europa.eu/press-conferences/pierre-gramegna-eurogroup-press-conference-march-2025?utm_source=x&amp;utm_medium=organic_social"><span style="font-weight: 400;">said</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> during a press conference following a Eurogroup meeting Monday.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gramegna added that the U.S. support could eventually lead U.S. and foreign tech giants to launch mass payment solutions based on USD stablecoins — the success of which may disrupt Europe's monetary sovereignty and financial stability.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ESM is an intergovernmental institution that provides financial assistance to member states facing financial crises. It is aimed at protecting the Eurozone's long-term financial stability.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/342433/european-central-bank-explores-using-digital-ledgers-to-settle-transactions-in-central-bank-money"><span style="font-weight: 400;">European Central Bank</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> has worked for several years to establish the digital euro to compete with dollar-backed stablecoins. According to its official website, the ECB plans to set out details for piloting and rolling out the digital euro in Q2 of this year — and have the draft rulebook for the digital currency in Q3.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">ECB board member Piero Cipollone </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/336850/ecb-pushes-for-digital-euro-in-response-to-trumps-crypto-executive-order-that-could-further-disintermediate-banks"><span style="font-weight: 400;">previously urged</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> the need to accelerate digital euro efforts to counter Trump's promotion of dollar stablecoins being used globally. Cipollone warned that the Trump administration may further attract customers away from traditional banks.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since his election campaign, Trump has endorsed the crypto sector. After becoming U.S. President, Trump has signed several pro-crypto executive orders, including one aimed at supporting the growth of dollar-backed stablecoins worldwide. </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">Last week, Trump signed an </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345473/crypto-market-sinks-as-trumps-bitcoin-reserve-plan-sparks-volatility-and-skepticism"><span style="font-weight: 400;">order</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> to create a strategic bitcoin reserve and digital asset stockpile. He said that he hopes to sign legislation on stablecoins by August.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">"The ESM supports the European Central Bank's urgency in making the digital euro a reality to safeguard Europe's strategic autonomy," Gramegna said Monday. "This digital Europe is today more necessary than ever."</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>