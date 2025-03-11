<p data-start="111" data-end="795">Recent CryptoQuant data reveals a pronounced decline in Bitcoin and Ethereum futures open interest — suggesting a potential leverage washout — as speculative positions are unwound.</p>\r\n<p data-start="111" data-end="795">"In total, positions worth $1.368 billion have been closed across both instruments, and a partial market reset has been completed," CryptoQuant analyst Alex Adler <a href="https://x.com/AxelAdlerJr/status/1899347199764398364">said</a> in a post on X.com. This significant reduction in open interest could potentially stabilize the market by reducing excessive speculative activity.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_345651"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1210px;"><img class="has-caption size-large wp-image-345651" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/03/Bitcoin-futures-open-interest-1200x675.jpeg" alt="" width="1200" height="675" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange futures open interest. Image: CryptoQuant.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p data-start="797" data-end="1291">Adding to this picture, total crypto liquidations in the past 24 hours have reached around $949.50 million. Notably, long liquidations have accounted for about $734.26 million, compared to $215.24 million on the short side, according to Coinglass <a href="https://www.coinglass.com/LiquidationData">data</a>.</p>\r\n<h2 data-start="51" data-end="94">Bitcoin CME Gap as a price magnet</h2>\r\n<p data-start="0" data-end="267">Additionally, a pivotal technical factor in the current market landscape is the Bitcoin CME gap. According to MMConsult co-founder Christopher Jaszczynski, Monday's Bitcoin downturn saw the digital asset's CME futures price drop to approximately $76,700, effectively filling the gap that had been present since November 5, 2024.</p>\r\n<p data-start="269" data-end="421">Despite this, a remaining unfilled gap persists between $84,200 and $85,900, drawing significant market attention. The clustering of orders between the $84,200 and $85,900 range could act as a magnet, drawing the price back to "fill" the gap. In effect, the gap level becomes a temporary support, leading to a potential retracement.</p>\r\n<p data-start="269" data-end="421">For context, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/322304/institutional-interest-soars-as-cme-bitcoin-futures-open-interest-sets-new-all-time-high">CME Bitcoin futures</a> operate 23 hours daily, from Sunday evening to Friday evening, with a 60-minute daily trading halt. In contrast to this, Bitcoin spot markets trade continuously 24/7. These differing trading hours can lead to price discrepancies, resulting in gaps when the futures market reopens at a different price than its previous close.</p>\r\n<h2 data-start="1885" data-end="1912">Broader market dynamics</h2>\r\n<p data-start="1914" data-end="2384">On the macro front, the DXY Index—which measures the strength of the U.S. dollar against a basket of major currencies—has seen one of its sharpest one-week declines since 2013. This recent drop is occurring at a faster rate than during <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344664/bitwise-cio-market-wrong-trump-crypto-reserve-bullish">President Trump’s</a> first term, a period that coincided with the 2017 <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345583/bitcoin-slides-below-80000-ether-falls-to-16-month-low-near-1800-amid-broader-market-sell-off">Bitcoin</a> bull run. Although a weakening dollar generally benefits risk assets, the DXY still sits at a relatively strong 103.5, remaining above the critical 100 level.</p>\r\n\r\n<div id="attachment_345643"class="wp-caption alignnone" style="max-width: 1210px;"><img class="has-caption size-large wp-image-345643" src="https://www.tbstat.com/wp/uploads/2025/03/Screenshot-2025-03-11-at-10.46.44-1200x446.png" alt="" width="1200" height="446" /><p class="wp-caption-text"><span style="font-size: 8pt;">U.S. dollar index has fallen over the past month, but still sits above the critical 100 level. Image: TradingView.</span></p></div>\r\n\r\n<p data-start="2386" data-end="2794">Additionally, the global cryptocurrency market cap is currently around $2.75 trillion, marking a 3.9% decline over the last 24 hours, according to <a href="https://www.coingecko.com">CoinGecko</a>. Bitcoin dominance is 59%, while <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343442/ethereum-makes-slight-recovery-but-institutional-downside-hedging-has-surged-analysts-say">Ethereum</a> accounts for 8.44% of the total market cap.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. 