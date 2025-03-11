<p>StarkWare, the company behind the STARK proof that contributes to the development of Starknet, said it has established a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve," holding a growing portion of its treasury in BTC, according to details shared with The Block.</p>\r\n<p>Valued at $8 billion in its last investment round, StarkWare is the core contributor to Ethereum Layer 2 Starknet. Over the past few years, the firm has <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/298398/starkware-plans-to-bring-zk-scaling-to-bitcoin-alongside-ethereum">allocated</a> increased time and resources to Bitcoin research.</p>\r\n<p>Although the blockchain developer hasn't revealed precise details of how much bitcoin it holds or aims to acquire, BTC remains a critical part of its operational strategy, with StarkWare describing itself as a "Bitcoin-standard" company. “We put our money where our mouths are," StarkWare CEO and co-founder Eli Ben-Sasson told The Block. "I believe every blockchain company should and will hold bitcoin, and we who are working on Bitcoin day in day out should lead by example."</p>\r\n<p>"Ever since I went to my first Bitcoin conference in 2013, I've embraced both sides of Bitcoin's proposition — as a store of value and its potential for utility," Ben-Sasson added. "As our engineers are working on utility, it's only logical for our finance folks to be further strengthening the company's standing via BTC's value."</p>\r\n<h2>A growing list of companies with a bitcoin reserve</h2>\r\n<p>StarkWare joins a growing list of crypto-related firms with a bitcoin reserve, including <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345431/strategy-21-billion-raise-bitcoin">Strategy</a>, <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/343615/maras-full-year-revenue-rises-69-to-656-4-million-holds-44893-bitcoin">MARA</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/278766/jack-dorseys-block-q4-bitcoin-revenue">Block</a>. </p>\r\n<p><iframe frameborder="0" height="420" src="https://www.theblock.co/data/crypto-markets/public-companies/corporate-bitcoin-holdings-5m-of-entry-value/embed" title="Corporate Bitcoin Holdings ($5M+ of Value)" width="100%"></iframe></p>\r\n<p>The news also follows President Trump's signing of an executive order last Thursday to create a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/345105/president-trump-signs-order-to-establish-strategic-bitcoin-reserve-will-hold-as-store-of-value-akin-to-fort-knox">U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve</a>, established from the approximate 200,000 BTC ($18 billion) already owned by the federal government that was forfeited as part of criminal or civil proceedings, minus those that still need to be returned to victims.</p>\r\n<p>Trump also directed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to develop budget-neutral strategies for acquiring additional bitcoin, provided they have no incremental costs to American taxpayers.</p>\r\n<h2>Starknet's further Bitcoin developments</h2>\r\n<p>StarkWare also unveiled three further developments on Tuesday in addition to the bitcoin reserve.</p>\r\n<p>Firstly, Xverse, a Bitcoin wallet that supports Ordinals, Runes, BRC-20 tokens, the Bitcoin Layer 2 Stacks and Rare Sats, is set to integrate with Starknet, enabling the use of Bitcoin assets on the network for the first time.</p>\r\n<p>Secondly, the Starknet Foundation is launching "BTCFi Season," a program designed to offer yield opportunities on bitcoin through Starknet. The initiative aims to activate idle BTC and introduce bitcoin holders to DeFi use cases on Starknet.</p>\r\n<p>Thirdly, the Braavos wallet on Starknet now supports one-click payments via the Bitcoin Lightning Network, improving the speed and efficiency of Bitcoin transactions within the Starknet ecosystem.</p>\r\n<h2>Unifying Bitcoin and Ethereum</h2>\r\n<p>Outside of Tuesday's announcements, efforts across the Starknet ecosystem are already underway to prepare the groundwork for Starknet to become one of the first Layer 2s to settle on both Bitcoin and Ethereum, unifying the world’s largest blockchains on a single layer.</p>\r\n<p>The goal is to help facilitate mass adoption by introducing improved UX, scale and liquidity without compromising on security or decentralization, the StarkWare team said.</p>\r\n<p>While many view bitcoin as digital gold — a long-term hedge against inflation and economic instability, rather than as an asset to actively trade or leverage — there is a demand for purposes beyond that, StarkWare argues, held back by "limited" functionality, security and centralization risks and slow, costly transactions.</p>\r\n<p>Starknet proposes becoming Bitcoin's execution layer, scaling the network from 13 transactions per second to thousands and enabling applications such as staking, lending, borrowing and yield farming through its zero-knowledge STARK proofs, which offer quantum-resistant security and instant, low-cost transactions.</p>\r\n<p>Starkware has also actively advocated and funded research for OP_CAT, a proposed Bitcoin soft fork that would allow trustless Bitcoin-to-Starknet bridges.</p>\r\n<p>Covenant proposals like OP_CAT are advanced scripting features that allow for specific conditions on how bitcoins can be spent in future transactions, enabling more advanced use cases and native smart contracts.</p>\r\n<p>OP_CAT was originally included as one of the first opcodes in Bitcoin. However, pseudonymous creator Satoshi Nakamoto disabled it alongside several other opcodes in 2010 due to concerns surrounding the potential for creating scripts that could lead to vulnerabilities.</p>\r\n<p>The likelihood of any such OP_CAT soft fork is contingent on a combination of technical, security and community consensus considerations. Without broad agreement and a clear demonstration of its safety and utility, OP_CAT's implementation remains uncertain.</p>\r\n<p>In the interim, two other bridge solutions are being explored.</p>\r\n<p>A federated model would involve a group of co-signers collectively safeguarding locked bitcoin while minting an equivalent amount of tokens on Starknet through a multisig. This enables lower fees and a better user experience but requires that the majority of the signers act honestly.</p>\r\n<p>Alternatively, a BitVM-based bridge — described by StarkWare as the most secure way to bridge Bitcoin without OP_CAT — is a trust-minimized solution that avoids multisigs using dispute-resolution mechanisms powered by cryptographic proofs.</p>\r\n<p>In the coming months, Starknet plans to introduce new Bitcoin-related products, incentives and partnerships, including collaborations with wallet providers and researchers, the launch of retail offerings to boost adoption, and ongoing research to enhance Bitcoin scaling with STARK proofs.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. 