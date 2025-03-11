The Problem with Running Your Own Airdrop

Distributing tokens at scale is harder than it seems. Many projects attempt to build their own airdrop infrastructure, only to run into significant operational and technical challenges:

Custom vesting/airdrop contracts are risky – Writing and auditing a secure vesting or distribution contract takes time and is costly.

Claiming interfaces are complex – Users need a simple way to claim their tokens, which means building and maintaining a frontend that scales under heavy traffic.

Scalability issues – When tens of thousands of users try to claim at the same time, poorly designed infrastructure can crash, leading to failed transactions, a poor user experience and a botched token launch at scale.

Customer support is a hidden burden – Many users will struggle to claim their airdrop due to missing approvals, incorrect wallets, or high gas fees. Managing support requests is very time-consuming.

Regulatory compliance matters – Ensuring addresses are not sanctioned (e.g., OFAC compliance) requires additional filtering, adding yet another layer of complexity.

These problems make setting up an airdrop campaign difficult. It is a full-scale project requiring engineering, legal, and operational knowledge.

A Better Approach: Sablier Airdrops

Sablier removes these burdens by providing a battle-tested, fully onchain token distribution platform to power your next airdrop campaign.

No Ethereum smart contract development needed – The Sablier protocol has been around for 5 years and never been hacked. It’s extensively audited and tested.

Built-in claiming interface – Recipients can claim with a single transaction through a beautiful customizable UI. Want to build your own claiming interface? That’s also possible.

24/7 Support – We provide 24/7 livechat support to airdrop recipients, directly on the claiming interface.



Instant or vested: Airdrop allocations can either be instantly unlocked to recipients , or vested over time. You decide.

Designed for large-scale distribution – We support up to millions of recipients. It’s as easy as uploading a CSV file to our airdrop campaign creation interface.

Compliance-ready – Geoblocking and address filtering features are included to ensure you are fully compliant with the latest regulations.

Focus on your growth. We’ll handle the token launch.

Start using Sablier today at sablier.com and book a call with our sales team here. Explore Sablier airdrop success stories at sablier.com/airdrops.