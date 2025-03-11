<p>Global financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald picked Anchorage Digital and Copper.co to provide digital asset custody services.</p>\r\n<p>The move furthers Cantor Fitzgerald's bitcoin financing business, first announced in mid-2024, that would provide leverage to institutional bitcoin investors.</p>\r\n<p>"Our partnership marks a major step forward for the bitcoin financing ecosystem — built on the safety and security of federally regulated digital asset custody," said Anchorage Digital CEO and Co-Founder Nathan McCauley in a <a href="https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cantor-fitzgerald-partners-with-digital-asset-custodians-anchorage-digital-and-copperco-to-support-bitcoin-financing-business-302397938.html">statement</a>.</p>\r\n<p>Cantor Fitzgerald noted <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/307894/cantor-fitzgerald-ceo-announces-2b-bitcoin-financing-business-defends-tether-at-bitcoin-2024">plans</a> to start a bitcoin financing business at the Bitcoin 2024 conference last July, adding at the time that it will start with $2 billion to finance leverage and increase the amount with $2 billion increments.</p>\r\n<p>On Feb. 18, 2025, the United States Senate confirmed Cantor Fitzgerald's CEO <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/327264/trump-expected-to-pick-crypto-friendly-howard-lutnick-to-lead-the-us-department-of-commerce-reports">Howard Lutnick</a> as <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/341680/us-senate-confirms-pro-crypto-howard-lutnick-as-secretary-of-commerce">Secretary of Commerce</a>, a position that focuses on bolstering economic growth and advising the president on commerce matters. Lutnick disclosed in 2024 that both he and Cantor Fitzgerald hold bitcoin.</p>\r\n<p>In addition to its forthcoming custody of bitcoin through <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/330918/anchorage-digital-secures-bitlicense-in-new-york-expanding-crypto-services-to-larger-institutions">Anchorage Digital</a> and <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/265190/crypto-custody-firm-copper-launches-institutional-trading-platform-for-tokenized-securities">Copper.co</a>, Cantor Fitzgerald custodies the USD-pegged stablecoin USDT and negotiated a <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/327961/lutnick-cantor-fitzgerald-negotiated-a-5-ownership-stake-in-tether-wsj">5% stake</a> in its issuer Tether valued at up to $600 million.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>