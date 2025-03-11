<p>An Ethereum Foundation spokesperson took to social media on Tuesday to deny a claim that the organization had transferred $57 million of ETH to Maker.</p>\r\n<p>This came after Monday night when the blockchain research channel <a href="https://x.com/lookonchain/status/1899274364555858384">Lookonchain posted to X</a> that "a<span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3"> wallet suspected to be </span><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">Ethereum Foundation" deposited 30,098 ETH "</span><span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">to lower the liquidation price."</span></p>\r\n<p>In response to the post, Ethereum Foundation spokesperson Joseph Schweitzer <a href="https://x.com/JBSchweitzer/status/1899501967791079470">posted Tuesday that</a> the information is "fake." In fairness, <span class="css-1jxf684 r-bcqeeo r-1ttztb7 r-qvutc0 r-poiln3">Lookonchain's post about the possibility of the transfer coming from the foundation showed that Arkham Intelligence <a href="https://x.com/lookonchain/status/1899274364555858384/photo/2">had placed a "?"</a> next to the mentioned wallet, likely signifying Arkham was also unsure if it belonged to the organization.</span></p>\r\n<p>At the time of writing the 30,098 ETH was worth about $58 million.</p>\r\n<p>Ethereum's declining price has made the cryptocurrency increasingly vulnerable to liquidations. The <span data-v-cb736f2c="">Ethereum </span>Foundation is a non-profit focused on developing the world's second-largest blockchain.</p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>