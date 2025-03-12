<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Tokyo-listed investment firm Metaplanet announced Wednesday that it has purchased an additional 162 BTC, bringing up its total holdings to 3,050 BTC.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company spent around $13.5 million to acquire the latest batch at $83,123 per bitcoin, Metaplanet CEO Simon Gerovich <a href="https://x.com/gerovich/status/1899680264600850470?s=46&amp;t=WjMDpXPWGrulwjdQmIns_A">said</a> on X. Its total bitcoin holdings are worth approximately $249.4 million at current market rates, while it was acquired for roughly $253.7 million.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Since announcing its bitcoin acquisition strategy in April 2024, the company has continued to accumulate bitcoin, solidifying its commitment by designating bitcoin treasury operations as a core business line in December.</span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Its last purchase was made one week ago, when it <a href="https://www.theblock.co/post/344639/metaplanet-presses-on-with-bitcoin-purchases-adds-another-43-9-million-worth-of-btc">purchased 497 BTC</a> with $43.9 million. The company has acquired nearly 1,300 BTC this year so far.</span></p>\r\n<p>Metaplanet appears to be pressing on toward its goal of accumulating 10,000 BTC by the end of this year. It also said it targets to hold 21,000 BTC by the end of 2026. </p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The company's stock price has risen 8.1% to 3,610 yen so far today in Japan at the time of writing, while it's still trading in the afternoon session, according to Yahoo Finance data. </span></p>\r\n<p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Meanwhile, bitcoin rose 2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $81,847 as of publication time, </span><a href="https://www.theblock.co/price/248348/bitcoin-btc-usd"><span style="font-weight: 400;">The Block's bitcoin price page</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> showed.</span></p><br /><span class="copyright"><p>Disclaimer: The Block is an independent media outlet that delivers news, research, and data. As of November 2023, Foresight Ventures is a majority investor of The Block. Foresight Ventures invests in <a href="https://www.foresightventures.com/portfolio">other companies</a> in the crypto space. Crypto exchange Bitget is an anchor LP for Foresight Ventures. The Block continues to operate independently to deliver objective, impactful, and timely information about the crypto industry. Here are our current <a href="https://www.theblock.co/financial-disclosures">financial disclosures</a>.</p>\n<p>© 2025 The Block. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.</p>\n</span>